This is a perfect example of the age-old idiom: Check yourself before you wreck yourself. An allegedly drunk woman tried to confront another driver on the road and ended up in a fender bender.

According to the New York Post and footage posted to Reddit, the incident occurred in Florida during the Fourth of July weekend. A woman wearing a white tank top and a Miami Marlins baseball cap stepped out of her vehicle to approach another driver through their passenger window. However, she failed to put her car in park before cursing him out.

"What are you tweaking about?" the man asked as he rolled down his window.