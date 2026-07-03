Over 1.7 Million Grill Brushes Recalled Right Before Fourth of July

The last thing anyone wants to find in their food is a tiny piece of metal. Unfortunately, that's the exact hazard behind a recall affecting about 1.7 million Cuisinart grill brushes. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the metal wire bristles on the brushes can detach, cling to the grill grates, and end up in food, where they pose a risk of being swallowed. The agency has received at least 54 reports of bristles detaching, including three incidents in which consumers swallowed a bristle and required medical treatment to remove it from their throat or digestive tract.

The news dropped Thursday, just two days before the Fourth of July, making the timing almost painfully on the nose. Independence Day is already America’s biggest grilling holiday, and this year comes with extra heat as the country marks its 250th birthday. With 87% of Americans planning to celebrate and nearly half heading to a cookout, the grills will be working overtime this weekend. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council estimates Americans eat about 150 million hot dogs on July 4 alone. Add in the burgers, steaks, chicken and everything else hitting the grates, and it's easy to see why this isn't just another routine recall. If you've got a Cuisinart grill brush sitting in the garage, here's what to check:

It says “Cuisinart” on the handle

The recalled models include CCB-100, CCB-4125, CCB-5014, CCB-6450, CCB-8012, CCB-4114, CCB-W2 and CSBS-777

Some were also sold inside Cuisinart grill tool sets, including the Premium Grill 10 Piece Set, 13 Piece Wooden Handle Grill Tool Set, 14 Piece Deluxe Stainless Steel Grill Set and 20 Piece Deluxe Grill Set