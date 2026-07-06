Sexyy Red Recreates Disney Channel Wand Motion During Fourth of July Celebration

Sexyy Red referenced an iconic Disney Channel gesture while celebrating the Fourth of July. After the holiday, on Sunday (July 5), the “Get It Sexyy” rapper posted a clip of herself outdoors among friends while holding sparklers. “This [is] Sexyy Red and you’re watching Disney Channel,” said the St. Louis native while twirling the sparklers.

Sexyy appears to be in better spirits after she attended the July 1 memorial service of late producer Tay Keith, who produced some of Sexyy’s earlier hits, like “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee.” Also in attendance at the memorial service, which was held in Keith’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, were Gunna and producer Turbo. Keith, real name Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was found deceased in his Nashville apartment on June 18 at 29 years old. Days following Keith’s death, Rebel Music attorney Dameka Davis dispelled rumors that Sexyy hadn’t compensated the late producer for multiple tracks after the rapper posted a memoriam to him on Instagram.