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Sexyy Red Recreates Disney Channel Wand Motion During Fourth of July Celebration

The St. Louis rapper waved sparklers while celebrating Independence Day.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 10: Sexyy Red performs during Rolling Loud 202t6 at Camping World Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.
Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Sexyy Red referenced an iconic Disney Channel gesture while celebrating the Fourth of July.

After the holiday, on Sunday (July 5), the “Get It Sexyy” rapper posted a clip of herself outdoors among friends while holding sparklers.

“This [is] Sexyy Red and you’re watching Disney Channel,” said the St. Louis native while twirling the sparklers.

Sexyy appears to be in better spirits after she attended the July 1 memorial service of late producer Tay Keith, who produced some of Sexyy’s earlier hits, like “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee.” Also in attendance at the memorial service, which was held in Keith’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, were Gunna and producer Turbo. Keith, real name Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was found deceased in his Nashville apartment on June 18 at 29 years old.

Days following Keith’s death, Rebel Music attorney Dameka Davis dispelled rumors that Sexyy hadn’t compensated the late producer for multiple tracks after the rapper posted a memoriam to him on Instagram.

"I’ve worked closely with the legal counsel and team for Tay Keith to finalize the royalty agreement to fully compensate him for his valuable contributions as a musical collaborator with Sexyy," Davis wrote in a statement to Complex.

"In fact, we were in the final stages of getting Tay Keith fully compensated before his shocking passing this week,” the statement continued. “We are expediting finishing this work with Tay Keith’s attorney in order for full payment to be made to his estate as soon as possible."

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