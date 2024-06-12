Joey Chestnut, the 16-time champion of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, may not defend his title at this year's July 4th event.
On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that Chestnut, who has won the last eight contests, will not participate after signing with a rival vegan beef brand.
A spokesperson for Major League Eating later told ESPN that the 40-year-old had chosen to "represent another hot dog brand" and therefore would be forbidden from gorging on glizzies at Nathan's contest at New York City's Coney Island.
Sources from MLE also informed TMZ that there's "still a chance" Chestnut takes the stage on July 4. "It would be like Michael Jordan saying to Nike, 'I'm going to represent Adidas, too,'" MLE event organizer George Shea said.
Major League Eating hopped on Twitter to share its side of the story, revealing that MLE and Nathan's "went to great lengths" to find a way for Joey to compete in a "rival unbranded" hot dog eating contest on Labor Day.
"For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions," the statement reads. "However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship. Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he has dominated for years. We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival."
Meanwhile, Chestnut responded to reports Tuesday evening by tweeting that he was "gutted" by the decision. He added he hasn't spoken with MLE or Nathan's, and that the decision to ban him was simply an attempt to "change the rules."
"I was very disappointed to learn from the media today that after nearly 20 years I am banned from the Nathan's 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut wrote on Instagram. "I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title. To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathan's and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with. This is apparently the basis on which I’m being banned, and it doesn’t impact the July 4th contest. Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you’ll see me eat again soon. Stay tuned and STAY HUNGRY!"
One of Chestnut's primary competitors in the competitive eating space, Takeru Kobayashi, announced last month that he's retiring from the sport. The 46-year-old, who has won the Nathan's contest six times, said, "It’s all I’ve done for the last 20 years. I am worried about what my next step will bring, but I’m also excited about my future. I have mixed feelings. But first, I want to fix my brain and my gut."