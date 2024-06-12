Joey Chestnut, the 16-time champion of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, may not defend his title at this year's July 4th event.

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that Chestnut, who has won the last eight contests, will not participate after signing with a rival vegan beef brand.

A spokesperson for Major League Eating later told ESPN that the 40-year-old had chosen to "represent another hot dog brand" and therefore would be forbidden from gorging on glizzies at Nathan's contest at New York City's Coney Island.

Sources from MLE also informed TMZ that there's "still a chance" Chestnut takes the stage on July 4. "It would be like Michael Jordan saying to Nike, 'I'm going to represent Adidas, too,'" MLE event organizer George Shea said.