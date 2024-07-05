Danny Trejo Involved in Brawl After Getting Hit With Water Balloon During July 4th Parade in Los Angeles

Trejo was knocked down but quickly got back to his feet to deal with whoever hit him with a water balloon.

Jul 05, 2024
Danny Trejo smiles on the red carpet, wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, and silver necklace, with logos for Trejo's Tacos and El Rayo Tequila in the background
(Photo by Mike Marsland / WireImage)
Danny Trejo got into a brawl during a Fourth of July parade in Los Angeles, and video footage shows how the whole fight went down.

On Thursday, Sunland-Tujunga, California, locals held a parade to celebrate America's independence, and Trejo was one of the guests enjoying the festivities. However, at some point, someone thought it was a good idea to provoke Trejo with a water balloon.

In video footage from the parade, Trejo is sitting in a lowrider with a friend when a water balloon lands on the car's windshield. Trejo then walked towards a group of people with his friend and punched someone. The person appeared to throw a couple punches back, which led to Trejo and his friend falling to the ground.

Danny Trejo dropped after swinging on a guy who threw a water balloon at him. #dannytrejo #4thofjuly #worldstar pic.twitter.com/mXEJA7s9nt

— Abdul 2 Raw 🇸🇴 (@Toorawvidz) July 5, 2024
Trejo got back up and threw a lawn chair before more people showed up, causing the fight to become a brawl. Others managed to get a hold of the situation with Trejo being pulled back by his crew, but he was hit with another water balloon and became more upset despite his friends holding on to him.

TMZ reported that police were called to the scene and were able to disperse the crowd without making any arrests. Trejo told the outlet that he was hit with the balloon for no reason and was sad the whole situation played out the way it did. He also claimed the water balloons being tossed was "childish" and called the people who did it "cowards."

