Danny Trejo Involved in Brawl After Getting Hit With Water Balloon During July 4th Parade in Los Angeles

Danny Trejo got into a brawl during a Fourth of July parade in Los Angeles, and video footage shows how the whole fight went down.

On Thursday, Sunland-Tujunga, California, locals held a parade to celebrate America's independence, and Trejo was one of the guests enjoying the festivities. However, at some point, someone thought it was a good idea to provoke Trejo with a water balloon.

In video footage from the parade, Trejo is sitting in a lowrider with a friend when a water balloon lands on the car's windshield. Trejo then walked towards a group of people with his friend and punched someone. The person appeared to throw a couple punches back, which led to Trejo and his friend falling to the ground.