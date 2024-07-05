Drake, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and More Attend Michael Rubin's White Party in the Hamptons

Drake, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and many more celebrities pulled up to Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July All White Party to celebrate America's independence. Check out some of the photos below.

Rubin held the party at his beachside Hamptons estate on Thursday, with some of the biggest names in entertainment, music, and sports showing up such as Travis Scott, Emily Ratajkowski, Brooks Nader, Kevin Durant, Winnie Harlow, Robert Kraft, and more. As expected at the All White Party, guests embraced one another while vibing out to music and taking photos.