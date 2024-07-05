Drake, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and More Attend Michael Rubin's White Party in the Hamptons

Drake, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and many more celebrities pulled up to Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July All White Party to celebrate America's independence. Check out some of the photos below.
Rubin held the party at his beachside Hamptons estate on Thursday, with some of the biggest names in entertainment, music, and sports showing up such as Travis Scott, Emily Ratajkowski, Brooks Nader, Kevin Durant, Winnie Harlow, Robert Kraft, and more. As expected at the All White Party, guests embraced one another while vibing out to music and taking photos.
At the evening portion of the party, which included a fireworks display, artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Wayne, and Bryson Tiller hit the stage for a round of impromptu performances.
The festivities kicked off a day before, with Rubin and Brady kicking off a pick-up football game on the beach. Travis, Quavo, C.J. Stroud, and Odell Beckham Jr. joined the fun, and Druski served as referee.
One of the more surprising guests was Drake who showed up amid the release of Kendrick Lamar's music video for "Not Like Us" earlier in the day. In May, Drizzy shared Rubin's personalized invitation to him, designed by visual artist George Condo, in his Instagram Story.
"Went from 1 bedroom condo to 1 of 1 condo @michaelrubin," Drake captioned his story.
According to Page Six, Rubin asked Condo to create framed 24 x 24-inch illustrations for the invitations, which were also sent to Joan Smalls, Justine Skye, Druski, La La Anthony, and Alix Earle. Couriers in white tuxedos hand-delivered the invitations.