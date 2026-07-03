Football

Football, specifically American football, is epitomized by the National Football League (NFL), established in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association before adopting its current name in 1922. The league’s 32 teams include storied franchises like the Green Bay Packers, founded in 1919, and the Dallas Cowboys, established in 1960. Each season culminates in the Super Bowl, with recent landmark games such as Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, where the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a dramatic finish, drawing over 114 million viewers. The NFL’s cultural impact extends beyond the gridiron through moments like the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show headlined by Lady Gaga and the rise of players such as Patrick Mahomes, who won MVP honors in 2018 and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV victory in 2020. Complex covers the league’s influence on fashion, music, and social media, highlighting how fantasy football leagues and digital platforms amplify player narratives and team rivalries, solidifying football’s role in American sports and entertainment.

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Dak Prescott Salutes Outgoing Cowboys QB Will Grier After He Announces Retirement
Sports

Dak Prescott Shares Message After Will Grier’s NFL Career Comes to an End

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Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
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Sports

Judge’s New Bankruptcy Rulings Put Shilo Sanders’ $11.89 Million Debt on the Line

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Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
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Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Looks Jacked Ahead of Return From Knee Injury

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Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Claims the Patriots Tried to 'Fly Him Out'
Sports

Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Says His Camp Arranged Trip Tied to Lawsuit

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Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
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Buffalo Bills Fans Protest O.J. Simpson’s Exclusion From New Stadium Honors

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Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
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Stefon Diggs Says There's No Wide Receiver Better Than Him
Sports

Stefon Diggs Claims No NFL Team Has a Better No. 2 Receiver Than Him

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Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
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Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marcellus Wiley Hit With Restraining Order Papers From 'RHOBH' Alum Annemarie Wiley at Disney World

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Pop Culture

Ice-T's Ex Darlene Ortiz Reveals Past Open Relationship With Marcellus Wiley

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Sports

Stefon Diggs' Accuser Settles $10M Lawsuit Involving Brother Darez Diggs

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Sports

Saquon Barkley Makes Bold Pitch for LeBron James to Join the 76ers

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Stefon Diggs' Accuser Has Turned Over 100 Pages of Texts
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Stefon Diggs' Accuser Says He Turned Over 100 Pages of Text Messages

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Marcellus Wiley Sued Over Alleged Unpaid $500K Loan Before Domestic Battery Arrest

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Sports

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Pop Culture

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