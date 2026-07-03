Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
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"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.Trace William Cowen
Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. stars in LEGO Editions alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé, in a World Cup-themed campaign ahead of 2026’s showdown. Complex UK caught up with him to discuss his LEGO set and World Cup ambitions.Jude Yawson
"I’m proud that New York City is leading the way," Mamdani said of the program.Trace William Cowen
Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turfs? Randy Moss' Jordan Super Freak? These are some of the best sneakers worn by NFL players.Mike DeStefano