Stefon Diggs Claims No NFL Team Has a Better No. 2 Receiver Than Him

Stefon Diggs isn't waiting for an NFL team to define his value. As training camps approach and the four-time Pro Bowler remains unsigned, the veteran receiver is making it clear he still believes he's among the league's elite—even if he no longer considers himself a No. 1 option. Speaking in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Diggs argued that while there are only a handful of true top receivers in today's NFL, no team's second option stacks up against him. "My opinion, I can compete with anybody," Diggs said. "Take those as your 1s, right? You can't name a No. 2 better than me."

The 32-year-old became a free agent in March after the New England Patriots released him as a salary-cap move. New England later reshaped its receiving room by acquiring A.J. Brown and signing Romeo Doubs, leaving Diggs searching for his next opportunity despite producing another 1,000-yard campaign. Diggs expanded on his reasoning in the video, saying he believes every team has a presumed No. 1 receiver but that only seven players truly fit that description. He challenged viewers to compare him with every team's second receiving option. "Name your No. 2 receiver right now," Diggs said. "Tell me how much he makes, and then my last question is: Is he better than me?" His confidence is backed by recent production. During the 2025 season, Diggs led the Patriots with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns before adding 14 catches, 110 receiving yards, and a touchdown during New England's postseason run to Super Bowl LX. The campaign marked the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career and represented a strong comeback after a season-ending knee injury shortened his lone year with the Houston Texans in 2024.