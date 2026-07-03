Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the National Football League’s (NFL) annual championship game, first held in 1967 as the decisive contest between the two conference champions. Beyond the game itself, it is known for iconic halftime performances—like Prince’s 2007 show in the rain—and commercials that often become cultural touchstones. The event regularly sets television viewership records, blending intense football competition with entertainment spectacles that reach a broad audience. Fans return year after year not only for the game but for the immersive weeklong buildup, which includes events like the NFL Honors and exclusive fan experiences. This buildup fuels social media conversations and anticipation around the halftime show and commercials, making the Super Bowl a unique cultural moment where sports fandom intersects with entertainment and marketing on a massive scale.

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