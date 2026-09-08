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James Keith

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Joined November 2014 | 3647 posts
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Latest Stories

Image via The Night League

Culture Collective Will Bring 70 Artists To Ibiza For An Art Weekender

Transforming three of the island’s most celebrated venues—Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa Ibiza and [UNVRS]—into immersive spaces for artistic discovery.

James Keith3 days ago
image via KLEKT

KLEKT Gets Personal With New ‘Sole Stories’ Series

Jeff Staple is among the influential figures featured in Season 1 of KLEKT’s ‘Sole Stories’, hosted by renowned sneaker designer and collector Sean Wotherspoon.

James Keith7 days ago
Manny Norté / Image via Strade Base

Strade Base Is Betting On A More Equitable Future For Music

Dwight Okechukwu and Manny Norté discuss why Strade Base could change how artists fund, promote and monetise their music, creating a more accessible ecosystem built around ownership and discovery.

James Keith8 days ago
Image via Jamie Jones

Jamie Jones’ ‘Voyager’ Series To Open New London Venue Ironworks

October 3. Save the date!

James Keith10 days ago
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Image via OMHU

OMHU Is Turning Its Most-Copied Sofa Into The Ultimate Dupe

The Copenhagen-based furniture brand has created a limited-edition version of the TEDDY sofa, dubbed the ‘TEDY’.

James Keith12 days ago
Image via John Kennedy

Aftershock: Journalist Lauren Martin On Dubstep’s Early Years & The Value Of Archives

Dubstep’s story gets the treatment it deserves in Lauren Martin’s debut book, ‘Aftershock: The Seismic Impact Of Dubstep’. We caught up with the journalist and author to discuss the painstaking work that went into bringing it all together, as well as revisionism, storytelling, and the importance of archiving.

James Keith31 days ago
Image via Artist

Premiere: Jorday Returns With Warming R&B Gem “Falling”

After a busy couple of years on the release front, the Dutch-born, Nottingham-raised artist has spent the first half of 2026 hard at work on the next chapter

James Keith40 days ago
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Image via @clem.protin

SHM 3.0: Swedish House Mafia Are Going Bigger, But On Their Own Terms

We caught up with the dance music trio in the midst of their Ushuaïa Ibiza residency to discuss their new era, new single “Happiness Is So Sad” with Lykke Li, their ambitious vision for the future, and more.

James Keith49 days ago
Image via LEGO

The Thrills & Spills Of LEGO At Silverstone 2026

What a show.

James Keith57 days ago
Image via Publicist

Complex Sessions 086: Vintage Culture

“If it doesn’t move you, it doesn’t make sense.”

James Keith72 days ago
Image via Artist

Complex Sessions 085: Char & Siany

70 minutes of deep and tech-house bangers from the South London cousin selectors.

James Keith80 days ago
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Image via Pacha

Pacha New York Links Up With KidSuper For Exclusive Launch Merch

Rampa’s UNBLOCKED event unveils KidSuper merch, Evan Mock skate takeover and surprise guests.

James Keith96 days ago
Image via Artist

Complex Sessions 084: SAV-OURE

The in-demand DJ from Corona, Queens, NYC, goes inside the mix for Complex UK.

James Keith100 days ago

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