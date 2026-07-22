Tim Tebow Scores New ESPN Deal Amid Ongoing Mass Layoffs

Key Takeaways
- Tim Tebow signed a multi-year extension with ESPN to stay on SEC Nation and continue appearing on College Football Live and SportsCenter, solidifying his role as a flagship voice on the network’s college football coverage.
- His renewed deal, praised by ESPN content president Burke Magnus, lands amid a harsh wave of layoffs that reportedly pushed out prominent Black former NFL players Ryan Clark, Cam Newton, and Bart Scott.
- Clark, a 2023 Sports Emmy winner, reportedly learned he was being let go while on air, while Newton—whose own multi-year extension from 2025 was abruptly cut short—used his 4th&1 show to warn that talent without their own platforms risk becoming “extinct, just like dinosaurs.”
Tim Tebow just secured his future at ESPN while several of the network’s most prominent on-air personalities lost theirs. ESPN announced that the former Heisman Trophy winner signed a multi-year extension, landing long-term security in the middle of a brutal round of layoffs.
According to USA Today, the new agreement keeps Tebow on SEC Nation, the Saturday morning pregame show he has helped anchor for more than a decade. He will also continue appearing across ESPN programming, including College Football Live and SportsCenter.
Tebow has been part of ESPN’s college football operation since 2014, building his broadcasting career around the conference where he became a superstar. The former Florida quarterback won two national championships and the 2007 Heisman Trophy, throwing for nearly 9,000 yards and 83 touchdowns during three seasons as the Gators’ starter.
“I love this game and getting to talk about it every Saturday with the crews on SEC Network and ESPN is a gift I don’t take lightly,” Tebow said.
ESPN content president Burke Magnus called him “one of the legendary players in the history of college football” and praised the credibility he brings to the network’s SEC coverage.
But Tebow’s extension arrived as ESPN showed several other prominent analysts the door. According to Reuters, Ryan Clark, Cam Newton and Bart Scott were among those reportedly cut, along with longtime baseball broadcaster Karl Ravech, SportsCenter anchor David Lloyd, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, injury analyst Stephania Bell and NFL Network analyst Charles Davis.
Clark reportedly learned about his dismissal while appearing on NFL Live and never returned to the broadcast.
“Before the madness of yesterday, I woke up, got in my Tundra, drove to Planet Fitness, and got to work,” he later wrote on Instagram.
Clark had been with ESPN since 2015 and won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst in 2023.
Newton’s exit was just as jarring. ESPN gave the former NFL MVP a multi-year extension in August 2025, but the deal did not survive a full year. “If you don’t own your own platform, you’re going to get overlooked, bypassed and be extinct, just like dinosaurs,” Newton said on his 4th&1 show.