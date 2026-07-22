Tim Tebow Scores New ESPN Deal Amid Ongoing Mass Layoffs

Tim Tebow just secured his future at ESPN while several of the network’s most prominent on-air personalities lost theirs. ESPN announced that the former Heisman Trophy winner signed a multi-year extension, landing long-term security in the middle of a brutal round of layoffs.

According to USA Today, the new agreement keeps Tebow on SEC Nation, the Saturday morning pregame show he has helped anchor for more than a decade. He will also continue appearing across ESPN programming, including College Football Live and SportsCenter.

Tebow has been part of ESPN’s college football operation since 2014, building his broadcasting career around the conference where he became a superstar. The former Florida quarterback won two national championships and the 2007 Heisman Trophy, throwing for nearly 9,000 yards and 83 touchdowns during three seasons as the Gators’ starter.

“I love this game and getting to talk about it every Saturday with the crews on SEC Network and ESPN is a gift I don’t take lightly,” Tebow said.

ESPN content president Burke Magnus called him “one of the legendary players in the history of college football” and praised the credibility he brings to the network’s SEC coverage.