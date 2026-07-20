Premiere: Lavelle & Queen Millz Team Up For Footie-Themed “Relegation Zone” Video

Set around grassroots football culture, the video, co-produced by Lavelle and Mike Jones, takes that theme and runs with it. With Millz and Lavelle taking on the roles of both managers and players, it’s tongue-in-cheek and playful, but drives home the themes of authenticity and community.

Here to fill that void are Sheffield R&B riser Lavelle and East Midlands singer-rhymer Queen Millz who have teamed up on a new track, “Relegation Zone”. Using the beautiful game as a metaphor, it’s about pushing yourself and attacking life without compromise.

The drama of the World Cup Final is still ringing in our ears and now we face the prospect of a month and a bit without football.

Speaking on the new video, Lavelle shares: “I've known Queen Millz for a while and we've worked on stuff before so it was only right to get her on my project. I think we both compliment each other really well on the song. It gives 2000s female empowerment vibes; it’s a powerful record.

“I’m really excited for people to hear my debut project MOODBOARD ive been putting out music for a while now and I really wanted to put out something my core fan base could listen to back to front. Because I'm a northern artist I felt like it was important to stay true to that and so the collaborations I've selected are from up north as well so it feels like there's really some identity alignment. Super exciting times!!”

This is the first taste of Lavelle’s forthcoming EP, Moodboard, ahead of its September release, promising an updated sound and the most complete version of who she is as an artist.

Watch the video at the top and then add the track to your playlists.