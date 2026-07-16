Dak Prescott Shares Message After Will Grier’s NFL Career Comes to an End

Will Grier is walking away from the NFL, and Dak Prescott made sure his former Dallas Cowboys teammate received a proper sendoff. “Never retired, just switching lanes. Congrats, my brother,” Prescott wrote on his Instagram Story after Grier announced his retirement on Wednesday, July 15, per Essentially Sports (via Yahoo News).

The Carolina Panthers placed the 31-year-old quarterback on the reserve/retired list July 15, ending a seven-season NFL run that came full circle. Carolina drafted Grier in 2019 and brought him back on a one-year deal in April, but his return ended before training camp. The move leaves Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett and rookie Haynes King in the Panthers’ quarterback room. Grier spent four seasons alongside Prescott across two stints with the Dallas Cowboys, building a friendship that stretched beyond the depth chart. Their connection was on full display during Grier’s unforgettable preseason farewell in 2023. After acquiring Trey Lance, Dallas told Grier he would be released—but also handed him the ball for the entire preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Prescott calling the offense, Grier torched Las Vegas for 305 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two more scores on the ground in a 31-16 victory.