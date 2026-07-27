Eric Bieniemy’s Son Arrested in Alleged Shooting of Stepmother

According to People, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was arrested following the July 26 shooting in Ashburn. Loudoun County authorities charged him with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm inside a dwelling. He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and ordered held without bond.

Mia was hospitalized with what officials initially described as “serious injuries.” ESPN later identified her as the victim and reported that she was in stable condition Monday morning. Authorities have not disclosed what allegedly sparked the shooting or released additional details about the confrontation.

Elijah was arraigned early Monday, July 27. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31, according to court records.

Eric, 56, was reportedly in Missouri when the shooting occurred. The Chiefs had just started training camp, and the longtime coach attended the team’s second practice Sunday.

“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” the Chiefs said in a statement on Monday, July 27. “Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The family emergency comes during what was supposed to be a major homecoming for Bieniemy. He returned to Kansas City this offseason after three years away, reclaiming his role as offensive coordinator under head coach Andy Reid.