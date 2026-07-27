Eric Bieniemy’s Son Arrested in Alleged Shooting of Stepmother

Key Takeaways
- Eric Bieniemy’s 27-year-old son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, was arrested in Ashburn, Virginia, after allegedly shooting his stepmother, Mia Bieniemy, inside the family home and is being held without bond on multiple felony charges.
- Mia was hospitalized with initially “serious injuries” but was later reported in stable condition, while authorities have not revealed what led to the confrontation ahead of Elijah’s Aug. 31 preliminary hearing.
- The incident unfolded as Eric Bieniemy was in Missouri for Kansas City Chiefs training camp, with the team issuing a brief statement sending thoughts and prayers during what was meant to be a celebratory homecoming for their returning offensive coordinator.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s son is behind bars after allegedly shooting Bieniemy’s wife, Mia, inside the couple’s Virginia home.
According to People, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was arrested following the July 26 shooting in Ashburn. Loudoun County authorities charged him with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm inside a dwelling. He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and ordered held without bond.
Mia was hospitalized with what officials initially described as “serious injuries.” ESPN later identified her as the victim and reported that she was in stable condition Monday morning. Authorities have not disclosed what allegedly sparked the shooting or released additional details about the confrontation.
Elijah was arraigned early Monday, July 27. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31, according to court records.
Eric, 56, was reportedly in Missouri when the shooting occurred. The Chiefs had just started training camp, and the longtime coach attended the team’s second practice Sunday.
“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” the Chiefs said in a statement on Monday, July 27. “Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
The family emergency comes during what was supposed to be a major homecoming for Bieniemy. He returned to Kansas City this offseason after three years away, reclaiming his role as offensive coordinator under head coach Andy Reid.
Bieniemy previously spent 10 seasons with the Chiefs, joining the franchise as running backs coach in 2013 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. With Bieniemy helping run the offense, Kansas City became an NFL powerhouse and won two Super Bowls.
He later worked with the Washington Commanders, UCLA, and the Chicago Bears before reuniting with Reid and Patrick Mahomes.
His return even helped convince Travis Kelce that Kansas City remained the right place to continue his career.
“I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and just playing the game,” Kelce said during a March appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Kelce said his “best opportunity” was another season with the Chiefs, specifically naming Mahomes, Reid, and “my guy Eric Bieniemy” among the reasons he wanted to come back.