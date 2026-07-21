Deion Sanders Jr. Reveals His Mother’s Quiet Grief: ‘She’s Been Through a Lot’

Key Takeaways
- On his Well Off Media podcast, Deion Sanders Jr. opens up about his mother Carolyn Chambers Sanders’ private hardships, saying she “lost her brother” and “lost her sister” and has “been through a lot” while raising her kids.
- He credits her unwavering faith for getting their family through years of grief, noting that even when she questioned or was angry with God, she still taught her children that “there’s a reason for everything.”
- The episode offers a rare look at Carolyn, who largely stays out of the spotlight despite her past marriage to Deion Sanders from 1989 to 1998 and her role as mother to Deion Jr. and Deiondra.
Deion Sanders Jr. is offering a rare look into the life of his mother, Carolyn Chambers Sanders, sharing deeply personal details about the hardships she has faced away from the public eye.
During a recent episode of the Well Off Media podcast, Sanders Jr. reflected on the losses that shaped his mother's life, revealing that faith and resilience helped carry their family through years of grief.
Speaking candidly on the July 18 episode of his YouTube series, Sanders Jr. said his mother endured a series of devastating personal tragedies while continuing to raise her children. "She's been through a lot," he said. "She lost her brother. She lost her sister. She damn near lost everybody, you know, she still got us, but she lost a lot of her family."
His comments offered an uncommon glimpse into the private struggles of Carolyn Chambers, who has largely remained out of the spotlight despite her connection to one of football's most recognizable figures.
Carolyn was married to Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders from 1989 until their divorce was finalized in 1998. The couple, who first began dating in the late 1980s, held a private wedding ceremony in Lake Tahoe and welcomed two children together: Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra Sanders.
Sanders Jr. also spoke about the role faith played in helping his mother navigate profound loss. "Through tough times, it's really hard to trust God, and sometimes you ask God why," he said. "Sometimes you get mad at God, but she kept faith through it all, and she was a great mother, and she still taught us no matter what's going on. You know, there's a reason for everything."
Following his divorce from Carolyn, Sanders married Pilar Biggers-Sanders in 1999. That marriage, which produced three children—Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi—ended in a lengthy and highly publicized legal battle before being finalized in 2013.