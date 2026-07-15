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Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Looks Jacked Ahead of Return From Knee Injury

After months of rehabilitation and extra time in the weight room, Hunter is nearing Jaguars camp with a noticeably more muscular frame.

Travis Hunter Unveils New Brawny Look During Jaguars' Training Camp
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Travis Hunter looks noticeably different from a year ago, with the former Heisman Trophy winner debuting a more muscular frame as he prepares to return from the knee injury that cut short his rookie season.

Recent images highlighted by USA Today quickly sparked conversation about Hunter's added size, a transformation that comes after months of rehabilitation following surgery for a torn lateral collateral ligament. While the 22-year-old didn't reveal exactly how much weight he gained, he previously explained that the changes were a byproduct of his recovery rather than a deliberate effort to bulk up.

"It wasn't a focus," Hunter said. "It was me going in there and getting my overall body right and getting in shape. Because I couldn't run, the weight room was my best friend, being able to let out some anger because I didn't have my two feet."

When asked how much muscle he had added, Hunter smiled and replied, "You'll have to wait for that."

The Jaguars selected Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, envisioning him as a rare two-way player capable of contributing at both wide receiver and cornerback. Although his rookie campaign ended early due to a knee injury, Jacksonville continued to involve him throughout the offseason. Hunter attended meetings, participated in virtual film sessions, and continued learning both positions while recovering.

Head coach Liam Coen has already noticed the physical changes.

"I've been very pleased with Travis and the way he looks, his upper body," Coen said earlier this offseason. "I mean, he runs outside of my office in the mornings, and I mean, he looks like he's been in the weight room. So, I've been very pleased."

The revamped physique also follows an eventful year away from the field. Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, welcomed their first child after marrying in May 2025.

The couple has also navigated persistent online scrutiny, with Hunter recently stepping in to dismiss renewed rumors about his wife after posting family photos on Instagram.

Responding to one accusation of infidelity, Hunter wrote, "Top things that never happened," denying the allegation.

Jacksonville expects Hunter to be cleared for training camp, though reports indicate the team could gradually increase his workload following his lengthy rehabilitation. Unlike his abbreviated rookie season, Hunter is expected to see expanded opportunities on defense while continuing to contribute offensively.

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