Marcellus Wiley Hit With Restraining Order Papers From 'RHOBH' Alum Annemarie Wiley at Disney World

The legal drama surrounding former NFL star Marcellus Wiley took another unexpected turn this week when he was served with court papers at one of the busiest sports venues inside Walt Disney World. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Wiley was handed Annemarie Wiley's request for a domestic violence restraining order while at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando on July 8—just days after his arrest on a domestic battery charge.

The process server reportedly delivered more than the restraining order paperwork. Court records show Wiley was also served with notice of an upcoming hearing, child custody and visitation paperwork, and other documents tied to the increasingly contentious divorce proceedings between the former football player and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. A judge has already granted Annemarie a temporary restraining order, requiring Wiley to stay away from both her and their three children until a July 24 hearing determines whether a longer-term protective order should remain in place. The couple has also been ordered to participate in mediation over custody and visitation. The location of the service adds another unusual wrinkle to an already high-profile case. While it's unclear why Wiley was at ESPN Wide World of Sports, the venue sits inside Walt Disney World Resort and is owned by Disney. Wiley spent more than a decade at ESPN between 2007 and 2018, appearing as an analyst on programs including First Take and NFL Live before launching his independent media career. The restraining order request follows allegations Annemarie included in her divorce filing, where she accused Wiley of a "continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control and intimidation, much of which our children have witnessed." In the filing, she alleges years of abuse dating back more than a decade, including multiple allegations of rape and physical assault. Those claims have not been proven in court.