Stefon Diggs Fires Back After Accuser Cites 100+ Texts in Alleged Attack Plot

The clash unfolds within Diggs’ 2025 defamation suit and Griffith’s countersuit over an alleged drugging and sexual assault, while a related civil case against Diggs’ brother Darez has been confidentially settled and no court has ruled on the merits of any claims yet.

Griffith says newly produced texts, phone records, travel expenses, and more than 100 pages of messages with Diggs and his staff show Diggs coordinated a retaliatory attack after Griffith’s sexual assault allegations, which Diggs’ camp argues is a misreading of routine travel arrangements.

Stefon Diggs, through attorney Mitch Schuster, issues his strongest denial yet, insisting he had no role in any alleged assault on accuser Christopher Griffith and calling the claims “misrepresentations and outright fabrications.”

The legal battle involving Stefon Diggs has entered another contentious phase after the NFL star's attorney publicly responded to new claims that text messages and phone records link Diggs to an alleged assault on his accuser. The statement marks Diggs' strongest denial yet of allegations that he orchestrated an attack intended to silence Christopher Griffith following Griffith's sexual assault accusations. According to Griffith, newly produced text messages and phone records support his claim that Diggs coordinated an assault outside Griffith's apartment after the two allegedly interacted in May 2023. Griffith has argued in court filings that the communications, along with travel records and messages previously turned over during discovery, demonstrate Diggs' involvement in the events that followed the alleged encounter. Diggs' attorney, Mitch Schuster, sharply rejected those claims in a statement to Us Weekly, calling the allegations baseless.

"Stefon Diggs did not coordinate, organize, facilitate, participate, or have any involvement whatsoever in any physical altercation with Mr. Griffith," Schuster said on July 22. "Any allegation to the contrary is simply false." Schuster also disputed Griffith's reliance on records showing travel expenses, arguing they do not establish Diggs' involvement in any alleged attack. "Any suggestion that Mr. Diggs was somehow involved based on covering travel expenses misconstrues communications to which Mr. Diggs was not even a party," the statement continued. "Additionally, Mr. Diggs routinely covers travel and accommodation expenses for his friends and family without any direct involvement." The dispute stems from Diggs' 2025 defamation lawsuit against Griffith. Diggs sued after Griffith publicly alleged that the former New England Patriots receiver drugged and sexually assaulted him during a gathering at Diggs' Rockville, Maryland, home in May 2023. Diggs has consistently denied those allegations, maintaining they were fabricated and caused significant damage to his reputation, career, and endorsement opportunities.

Griffith later countersued, alleging Diggs gave him drug-laced candy before making unwanted sexual advances. He further claims he was assaulted roughly a week later by Darez Diggs and others in retaliation for rejecting those advances. Griffith recently reached a confidential settlement with Darez Diggs in a separate civil lawsuit arising from that alleged assault, though his claims against Stefon Diggs remain active. Throughout discovery, Griffith has said he has produced more than 100 pages of iMessage and Instagram communications, as well as additional texts with Diggs' support staff, which he says corroborate his account. Schuster said Diggs remains confident the evidence will ultimately support his position. "Mr. Diggs filed a defamation claim based on Mr. Griffith's misrepresentations and outright fabrications," Schuster said. "Mr. Diggs looks forward to his day in court and is confident that he will prevail as the truth about Mr. Griffith and the circumstances surrounding this matter will be exposed."