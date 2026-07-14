Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Says His Camp Arranged Trip Tied to Lawsuit

Stefon Diggs' legal fight over sexual assault allegations has taken another twist, with his accuser now claiming the former New England Patriots star and his representatives arranged the trip that sits at the center of the case. New court filings from Christopher Griffith, which were obtained by TMZ, argue that Diggs is asking the court to compel production of travel records he already has. Griffith says the May 2023 trip to the Washington, D.C., area—during which he alleges the assault occurred—was coordinated by Diggs' camp, making the latest discovery request unnecessary.

Griffith says he rejected the advances and did not consent to any physical contact. Diggs has denied Griffith’s allegations of sexual misconduct. Griffith also alleges he was assaulted about a week later by Stefon’s brother, Darez Diggs, and others after the alleged encounter. That claim resulted in a separate lawsuit, which Griffith recently resolved through a confidential settlement with Darez Diggs and a Los Angeles apartment complex. The settlement did not resolve Griffith's claims against Stefon Diggs, which remain active. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, help is available. Contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.