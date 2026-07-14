Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Says His Camp Arranged Trip Tied to Lawsuit

Stefon Diggs' legal fight over sexual assault allegations has taken another twist, with his accuser now claiming the former New England Patriots star and his representatives arranged the trip that sits at the center of the case.
New court filings from Christopher Griffith, which were obtained by TMZ, argue that Diggs is asking the court to compel production of travel records he already has. Griffith says the May 2023 trip to the Washington, D.C., area—during which he alleges the assault occurred—was coordinated by Diggs' camp, making the latest discovery request unnecessary.
According to the filing, Griffith has asked the court to reject Diggs' request for additional travel documentation, arguing the records are "at least equally within [Stefon's] possession, custody or control." Griffith's attorney contends that if travel confirmations or itineraries exist, they should already be available through Diggs and his representatives because they allegedly handled the arrangements.
The filing also says Griffith has already turned over 24 pages of text messages with Diggs' support staff, adding to the more than 100 pages of iMessage and Instagram communications he says he previously produced during discovery.
The latest filing is another chapter in a lawsuit that began when Diggs sued Griffith for defamation in 2025. Diggs accused the social media personality of inventing claims that the NFL receiver drugged and sexually assaulted him during a gathering at Diggs' Rockville, Maryland, home in May 2023.
Diggs has consistently denied the allegations, arguing Griffith knowingly spread false accusations that damaged both his reputation and endorsement relationships.
Griffith responded with a countersuit alleging he was unknowingly given drug-laced candy before Diggs made unwanted sexual advances. According to the complaint, Griffith claims Diggs exposed himself, attempted to kiss him, put his tongue in Griffith's ear, and whispered for him to "come to my room."
Griffith says he rejected the advances and did not consent to any physical contact. Diggs has denied Griffith’s allegations of sexual misconduct.
Griffith also alleges he was assaulted about a week later by Stefon’s brother, Darez Diggs, and others after the alleged encounter. That claim resulted in a separate lawsuit, which Griffith recently resolved through a confidential settlement with Darez Diggs and a Los Angeles apartment complex. The settlement did not resolve Griffith's claims against Stefon Diggs, which remain active.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, help is available. Contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.