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Ryan Clark Alleges ESPN Layoffs Were Cover-Up for Targeted Dismissal: 'I Was Fired'

"They're using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended on doing."

Ryan Clark
Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ryan Clark said on The Pivot podcast that he was not laid off but fired by ESPN, alleging the company used its broader layoffs as "cover and camouflage" for a predetermined decision with no cause.
  • He believes he wasn't allowed to "be too Black," and described being sidelined from shows and pressured to apologize over a news segment, and alleged a specific executive held personal animus toward him despite support from Stephen A. Smith.
  • Breaking down in tears when asked what he'd change, Clark said he wouldn't alter how he represented his New Orleans community or sought acceptance, reflecting on his decade-long run at ESPN that began in 2015.

Ryan Clark has opened up about his highly-publicized removal from ESPN, claiming he wasn't laid off, instead he believes he was fired.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Pivot podcast alongside co-hosts Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, the former NFL safety flatly rejected the framing that he was part of a broader ESPN workforce reduction. "Let me put this to bed — I wasn't laid off, I was fired," Clark claimed.

Clark claimed the network deliberately timed its action to obscure what he called a predetermined decision. "They're using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended on doing," he said. "But there was no cause for it. So because there was no cause for it, you couldn't just fire me, you had to wait 'til the layoffs so you could camouflage it and veil it."

The manner of his exit made it worse, Clark said. He was informed of his dismissal on Monday, July 20, during a live NFL Live taping.

Clark, a regular on NFL Live, SportsCenter, and First Take, said the writing had been on the wall long before the layoffs arrived. He recalled sending a note of gratitude during contract negotiations and receiving a telling reply: "Well, you'll be good if you're here, you'll be good if you're not."

Clark claimed race was central to his grievances. "I knew, for lack of a better word, I couldn't be too Black," he said. "What makes me sad is even in trying to adjust to be at least more of what certain people wanted, they still fired me."

An unnamed executive, Clark alleged, harbored specific personal animus toward him — a warning he said was relayed by Stephen A. Smith over lunch in Los Angeles.

The sharpest moment came when Taylor asked Clark what, in hindsight, he would have done differently. Clark paused and broke down into tears. "When I go home, and this kid from the West Bank is so accepted in New Orleans now? I wouldn't change that. Never," he said. "All I ever wanted to do is be accepted, you know, and wanted."

Clark had been with ESPN since 2015.

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