Jets QB Geno Smith Faces $400 in Fines After Florida Speeding Stop

According to Fox Sports , Smith was cited after police said he was driving 70 mph in a 45-mph zone. He was also ticketed for failing to provide his driver's license during the traffic stop. The two citations reportedly carry a combined fine of about $400.

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith has picked up a pair of traffic citations while an unrelated assault investigation involving the veteran signal-caller remains under review in Florida.

The traffic stop is separate from an ongoing investigation by the Davie Police Department into assault allegations made against Smith last month.

Authorities initially said the case had been closed before later saying it was being further investigated by a detective. Smith has not been charged with a crime in connection with the allegations, and neither he nor the New York Jets has publicly commented on the matter. Smith could still be subject to the NFL's personal conduct policy if the league determines the allegations warrant discipline.

The investigation stems from a viral social media post shared over Father's Day weekend by a woman identified as Kristen, who accused Smith of assaulting her during an argument outside his Florida home. Video circulating online showed Smith on the phone saying, "She just called the police," while the woman responded, "Geno just beat my ass, that's why. You ran outside and attacked me, bitch." Additional footage showed Smith speaking with three police officers outside the residence.

The social media posts also included allegations that Smith neglected a child described as having special needs. However, the child's mother later publicly rejected that claim. "Geno is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son," she wrote on social media. "Let's kill that narrative. Don't get on the internet bringing my son into your web of dysfunction."

Smith, 35, returned to the Jets this offseason after being acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The former NFL Comeback Player of the Year is expected to enter training camp as New York's starting quarterback after reviving his career during a successful run with the Seattle Seahawks before spending the 2025 season in Las Vegas.