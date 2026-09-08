Jude Yawson
Latest Stories
EA Sports FC 27 Wants To Turn Football Culture Into A Game Of Its Own
We get the scoop on EA Sports FC 27’s new mode, The Grounds, from the game’s developers.
Meet The Trio Behind ACASO, London’s New Afro-House Powerhouse
We catch up with Aaron, Archie and Don to discuss ACASO’s early beginnings, their approach to building a modern nightlife brand, and what comes next.
Interview: Eberechi Eze On Time, Triumph & Staying True To Who You Are
Complex UK caught up with the football star to discuss his Premier League win, his journey from South London to the top of the game, his new collaboration with Casio’s G-SHOCK, and the importance of staying true to yourself.
AMØK Is Transforming Mallorca Into A Global Dance Music Destination
Mallorcan sands and golden sunsets provide the backdrop to AMØK, the island’s award-winning club offering a seamless transition from daytime open-air parties to immersive nights filled with world-class dance music.
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Is Always Ready For War
After a long period of talk around a potential super-fight, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis prepares to face Xander Zayas in Brooklyn tonight (June 27). Complex UK caught up with the unified champion to discuss his mindset and his plan to become undisputed.
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24 Hours In Barcelona With Absolutely, Pop’s New Alien Princess
Following her Disney Island performance at Primavera Sound, Absolutely opens up about the creative world behind ‘Paracosm’, the power of imagination, and her self-described “alien pop” sound.
Vinícius Júnior: “Football Taught Me To Be Authentic”
Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. stars in LEGO Editions alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé, in a World Cup-themed campaign ahead of 2026’s showdown. Complex UK caught up with him to discuss his LEGO set and World Cup ambitions.
From TikTok To Slazenger: How Alexei Hamblin Is Reviving A Legacy Brand
The Slazenger panther steps into new territory, making its mark with the ‘Off-Court’ collection—a new drop and venture into luxury streetwear, spearheaded by designer Alexei Hamblin, a content creator driven by a passion for brand revival.
Tyson Fury: “Whenever I Fight, It’s Always A Show”
In Pattaya’s heat, Tyson Fury trains for a comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov, reflecting on time away, past dominance, and a heavyweight division shifting as a new era begins to emerge.
How Everlast Gyms’ New Manchester Location Is Bringing Boxing Back To The Community
Frasers Group’s unveiling of its new flagship gym was packed with community spirit. Here’s what went down...
Eddie Hearn: Inside The Mind Of Boxing’s Most Influential Promoter
From humble beginnings to boxing’s billion-dollar stage, Eddie Hearn shares his journey, the fighters he’s helped shape, and how Matchroom transformed the sport with vision, charisma and relentless ambition.
From Intern To CEO: Frank Smith Talks Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing & The Future Of The Sport
“Boxing is something I love, but I also love shows—I love putting events on. That’s the real passion. That’s what drives me every single week.”
Ibiza Spirit Meets Dubai Opulence: Inside PAWSA’s ‘Pacha ICONS’ Takeover
Injecting the wonder of Ibiza into the extravagance of Dubai, FIVE Hotel & Resorts’ 5-star destinations are lit. Collating distinguished flavours from around the world, the opulent FIVE LUXE JBR hotel and FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s club venues aim to embrace the Ibizan spirit. And that’s exactly what they did with PAWSA’s show in November.
Wingstop UK’s ‘Flavours’ Event Is Reimagining London Nightlife
On Dec. 12, the wings specialists brought a variety of ‘Flavours’ to Village Underground, curating an accessible night of intergenerational talent at the Shoreditch venue.
From London to NYC: How Jordan Brand’s ‘The One’ Tournament Celebrates Global Basketball Cultures
The second year of Jordan Brand’s ‘The One’ tournament came to a climax atop New York’s Pier 17 Rooftop—a remarkable stage for a global gathering of talents. Back in August, Complex UK joined Jordan Brand out in the Big Apple to understand the tournament’s evolution, from NYC to London and beyond.
Conor Benn: “I’m Really Excited For People To See Me Reinvent Myself”
In a generational rematch against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday (Nov. 15), the British boxer Conor Benn talks exclusively with Complex UK about his new collaboration with Palm Angels x Everlast, and his new approach to the fight this time around.
Tech-House Don PAWSA To Headline Playa Pacha For ‘Pacha ICONS’
Backdropped by the five-star hotel FIVE LUXE JBR.