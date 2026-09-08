Jude Yawson Portrait

Jude Yawson

Joined October 2021 | 38 posts
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Latest Stories

Image via EA Sports / Gabriel Moses

EA Sports FC 27 Wants To Turn Football Culture Into A Game Of Its Own

We get the scoop on EA Sports FC 27’s new mode, The Grounds, from the game’s developers.

Jude Yawson4 days ago
L-R: Archie Burnett, Aaron Murrell, Don Huell / Image via ACASO

Meet The Trio Behind ACASO, London’s New Afro-House Powerhouse

We catch up with Aaron, Archie and Don to discuss ACASO’s early beginnings, their approach to building a modern nightlife brand, and what comes next.

Jude Yawson4 days ago
Image via G-SHOCK

Interview: Eberechi Eze On Time, Triumph & Staying True To Who You Are

Complex UK caught up with the football star to discuss his Premier League win, his journey from South London to the top of the game, his new collaboration with Casio’s G-SHOCK, and the importance of staying true to yourself.

Jude Yawson31 days ago
Image via AMØK

AMØK Is Transforming Mallorca Into A Global Dance Music Destination

Mallorcan sands and golden sunsets provide the backdrop to AMØK, the island’s award-winning club offering a seamless transition from daytime open-air parties to immersive nights filled with world-class dance music.

Jude Yawson65 days ago
Image via Publicist

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Is Always Ready For War

After a long period of talk around a potential super-fight, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis prepares to face Xander Zayas in Brooklyn tonight (June 27). Complex UK caught up with the unified champion to discuss his mindset and his plan to become undisputed.

Jude Yawson82 days ago
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Image via Publicist

24 Hours In Barcelona With Absolutely, Pop’s New Alien Princess

Following her Disney Island performance at Primavera Sound, Absolutely opens up about the creative world behind ‘Paracosm’, the power of imagination, and her self-described “alien pop” sound.

Jude Yawson93 days ago
Image via LEGO

Vinícius Júnior: “Football Taught Me To Be Authentic”

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. stars in LEGO Editions alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé, in a World Cup-themed campaign ahead of 2026’s showdown. Complex UK caught up with him to discuss his LEGO set and World Cup ambitions.

Jude Yawson114 days ago
Image via Publicist

From TikTok To Slazenger: How Alexei Hamblin Is Reviving A Legacy Brand

The Slazenger panther steps into new territory, making its mark with the ‘Off-Court’ collection—a new drop and venture into luxury streetwear, spearheaded by designer Alexei Hamblin, a content creator driven by a passion for brand revival.

Jude Yawson154 days ago
Image via Netflix/The Ring

Tyson Fury: “Whenever I Fight, It’s Always A Show”

In Pattaya’s heat, Tyson Fury trains for a comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov, reflecting on time away, past dominance, and a heavyweight division shifting as a new era begins to emerge.

Jude Yawson161 days ago
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Image via Joey Miller

How Everlast Gyms’ New Manchester Location Is Bringing Boxing Back To The Community

Frasers Group’s unveiling of its new flagship gym was packed with community spirit. Here’s what went down...

Jude Yawson192 days ago
Image via Publicist

Eddie Hearn: Inside The Mind Of Boxing’s Most Influential Promoter

From humble beginnings to boxing’s billion-dollar stage, Eddie Hearn shares his journey, the fighters he’s helped shape, and how Matchroom transformed the sport with vision, charisma and relentless ambition.

Jude Yawson211 days ago
Image via Matchroom

From Intern To CEO: Frank Smith Talks Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing & The Future Of The Sport

“Boxing is something I love, but I also love shows—I love putting events on. That’s the real passion. That’s what drives me every single week.”

Jude Yawson254 days ago
Image via Publicist

Ibiza Spirit Meets Dubai Opulence: Inside PAWSA’s ‘Pacha ICONS’ Takeover

Injecting the wonder of Ibiza into the extravagance of Dubai, FIVE Hotel & Resorts’ 5-star destinations are lit. Collating distinguished flavours from around the world, the opulent FIVE LUXE JBR hotel and FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s club venues aim to embrace the Ibizan spirit. And that’s exactly what they did with PAWSA’s show in November.

Jude Yawson274 days ago
Image via Ben Walsh

Wingstop UK’s ‘Flavours’ Event Is Reimagining London Nightlife

On Dec. 12, the wings specialists brought a variety of ‘Flavours’ to Village Underground, curating an accessible night of intergenerational talent at the Shoreditch venue.

Jude Yawson276 days ago
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Image via Jordan Brand

From London to NYC: How Jordan Brand’s ‘The One’ Tournament Celebrates Global Basketball Cultures

The second year of Jordan Brand’s ‘The One’ tournament came to a climax atop New York’s Pier 17 Rooftop—a remarkable stage for a global gathering of talents. Back in August, Complex UK joined Jordan Brand out in the Big Apple to understand the tournament’s evolution, from NYC to London and beyond.

Jude Yawson288 days ago
Image via Palm Angels x Everlast

Conor Benn: “I’m Really Excited For People To See Me Reinvent Myself”

In a generational rematch against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday (Nov. 15), the British boxer Conor Benn talks exclusively with Complex UK about his new collaboration with Palm Angels x Everlast, and his new approach to the fight this time around.

Jude Yawson307 days ago
Image via PAWSA

Tech-House Don PAWSA To Headline Playa Pacha For ‘Pacha ICONS’

Backdropped by the five-star hotel FIVE LUXE JBR.

Jude Yawson315 days ago

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