PacSun's New Angel City FC Collection Sits Between Sport and Leisure

Pacsun, in collaboration with Angel City Football Club, has brought a fashionable perspective to the Los Angeles-based women’s soccer team.

In a crossover of streetwear and sport, the team has launched a PacSun-exclusive collection fronted by Angel City FC defender and U.S. Women's National Team player Gisele Thompson.

Featured in the four-piece collection is the ANGEL CITY FC Striped Long Sleeve Soccer Jersey ($60 USD), a vintage-styled, long-sleeve dark tonal jersey with a pink collar, and the ANGEL CITY FC Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($40 USD), a coral cropped tee with team graphics.

The collection is rounded out with a matching set consisting of the ANGEL CITY FC Coverstitch Hoodie ($70 USD) and ANGEL CITY FC Coverstitch Baggy Sweatpants ($65 USD), both of which are gray with pink detailing and have relaxed silhouettes.