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PacSun's New Angel City FC Collection Sits Between Sport and Leisure

PacSun brings fashion to match day in the brand's first collaboration with the Los Angeles women's soccer club.

PacSun
PacSun

Pacsun, in collaboration with Angel City Football Club, has brought a fashionable perspective to the Los Angeles-based women’s soccer team.

In a crossover of streetwear and sport, the team has launched a PacSun-exclusive collection fronted by Angel City FC defender and U.S. Women's National Team player Gisele Thompson.

Featured in the four-piece collection is the ANGEL CITY FC Striped Long Sleeve Soccer Jersey ($60 USD), a vintage-styled, long-sleeve dark tonal jersey with a pink collar, and the ANGEL CITY FC Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($40 USD), a coral cropped tee with team graphics.

The collection is rounded out with a matching set consisting of the ANGEL CITY FC Coverstitch Hoodie ($70 USD) and ANGEL CITY FC Coverstitch Baggy Sweatpants ($65 USD), both of which are gray with pink detailing and have relaxed silhouettes.

The collection is available now in sizes XXSML-XXLRG on the official PacSun website.

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