Egypt Files FIFA Complaint Against Referee After World Cup Loss to Argentina

Egypt is formally challenging the results of its dramatic Round of 16 loss to Argentina, with the country's football federation calling for a FIFA investigation into referee François Letexier and his crew following Tuesday's 3-2 defeat.

In a statement released Wednesday, Egyptian Football Association (EFA) president Hany Abo Rida said the federation had submitted a complaint to FIFA, alleging that critical officiating errors and inconsistent decision-making played a major role in Egypt's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The controversy began early in the match when Mostafa Ziko appeared to give Egypt the lead, only for the goal to be overturned after a VAR review determined that Lisandro Martínez had been fouled during the buildup.

Ziko later found the net again, helping Egypt build a 2-0 advantage and putting the Pharaohs within reach of what would have been their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal appearance.

Argentina, however, mounted a comeback behind late goals from Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi before Enzo Fernández scored the decisive winner.