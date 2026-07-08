Moroccan Girl Recreates Her 'Poor Ronaldo' Video After Portugal World Cup Loss

A young woman who trolled Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo during the last World Cup has remade her video following the team’s elimination at this year’s tournament.
After the Portuguese national team was eliminated by Morocco in the quarter finals of the 2022 World Cup, a Moroccan girl went viral for teasing Ronaldo’s emotional response to the loss.
“The Portugal airport is that way,” she said. “And where’s Ronaldo? He’s crying in his car. Poor Ronaldo.”
Fast forward to Monday (July 6), and the Portuguese soccer team, led by Ronaldo, lost to Spain. Ronaldo was emotional again, so it was the perfect opportunity for the young lady to remake her viral video using her original audio.
Check out the new “Poor Ronaldo” video below.
Ronaldo’s latest L in the World Cup will be his last, according to an announcement he made after Portugal’s loss to Spain. During a post-game interview with reporters, directly after wiping tears from his eyes as he applauded fans for watching the game at Dallas Stadium, Ronaldo confirmed to reporters that he wouldn’t be back at the World Cup.
"I'm sad to leave the World Cup this way," he said. "As I said yesterday, I gave it my all, and I leave with a clear conscience. That's the life of a footballer. You have to move forward. It was my last World Cup, yes. But as for the rest, there's time to think, to be with my family, and not say things in the heat of the moment."
Portugal’s coach, Roberto Martínez, also released a statement about Ronaldo’s impact on the team.
"I arrived with Portugal at a time with a lot of confusion and doubts about Cristiano, and he's been a role model, not just with goals and assists, what he does in the box, his commitment, how he experiences football. He's an example, we have to celebrate him,” Martínez.
"We're talking about an icon in football,” he added. “There aren't many Cristiano Ronaldos. We have to be thankful for what he did at this World Cup. He wanted to win it, as a player, a captain, on a human level, we'll all take it with us forever. An example as the human being who is behind the sportsman."