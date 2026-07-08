Moroccan Girl Recreates Her 'Poor Ronaldo' Video After Portugal World Cup Loss

A young woman who trolled Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo during the last World Cup has remade her video following the team’s elimination at this year’s tournament. After the Portuguese national team was eliminated by Morocco in the quarter finals of the 2022 World Cup, a Moroccan girl went viral for teasing Ronaldo’s emotional response to the loss. “The Portugal airport is that way,” she said. “And where’s Ronaldo? He’s crying in his car. Poor Ronaldo.” Fast forward to Monday (July 6), and the Portuguese soccer team, led by Ronaldo, lost to Spain. Ronaldo was emotional again, so it was the perfect opportunity for the young lady to remake her viral video using her original audio. Check out the new “Poor Ronaldo” video below.

Ronaldo’s latest L in the World Cup will be his last, according to an announcement he made after Portugal’s loss to Spain. During a post-game interview with reporters, directly after wiping tears from his eyes as he applauded fans for watching the game at Dallas Stadium, Ronaldo confirmed to reporters that he wouldn’t be back at the World Cup.