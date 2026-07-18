Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Sparks Renewed Attention at FIFA Event

President Donald Trump's recurring bruised right hand once again became a topic of discussion this week after he appeared at a FIFA event in New York.

His Friday (July 17) appearance marked the second straight day observers noticed what looked like makeup applied to the president's hand, shifting attention away from his remarks at the event.

Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup final and reflected on a moment from the tournament when a U.S. player received a red card.

"You had unforgettable moments. Probably the most unforgettable is when they gave a gentleman, is it a red card? And I was forced to call Gianni and just make a recommendation," Trump said. "I said I'd like to wage a complaint."

He added that "there was no controversy" following the conversation, though the United States was ultimately eliminated by Belgium in the Round of 16.