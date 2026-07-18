Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Sparks Renewed Attention at FIFA Event

Key Takeaways
- At a FIFA event in New York, Donald Trump talked up the upcoming Club World Cup final and joked about calling FIFA president Gianni Infantino to complain about a U.S. player’s red card in a match the U.S. ultimately lost to Belgium.
- Photos from the appearance reignited attention on Trump’s recurring bruised right hand, which the White House again attributed to frequent handshakes and daily aspirin, saying the bruising is minor soft tissue irritation made more visible by blood-thinning medication.
- Observers also fixated on what looked like uneven makeup on Trump’s hand, with makeup artist Brandi Boulet arguing the coverage appeared hastily applied rather than the layered, color-correcting approach typically used to conceal bruises.
President Donald Trump's recurring bruised right hand once again became a topic of discussion this week after he appeared at a FIFA event in New York.
His Friday (July 17) appearance marked the second straight day observers noticed what looked like makeup applied to the president's hand, shifting attention away from his remarks at the event.
Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup final and reflected on a moment from the tournament when a U.S. player received a red card.
"You had unforgettable moments. Probably the most unforgettable is when they gave a gentleman, is it a red card? And I was forced to call Gianni and just make a recommendation," Trump said. "I said I'd like to wage a complaint."
He added that "there was no controversy" following the conversation, though the United States was ultimately eliminated by Belgium in the Round of 16.
While Trump focused on soccer, many online focused instead on the appearance of his right hand after photos and videos from the event circulated across social media.
"The FIFA Peace Prize winner is taking part in a ceremony with Gianni — and that right hand of his is looking pretty rough," one X user wrote.
The White House has previously addressed questions surrounding the recurring bruise, attributing it to Trump's frequent handshakes and his daily aspirin regimen.
According to presidential physician Dr. Sean Barbabella, the bruising is "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin," noting that blood-thinning medication can make bruises more visible and slower to heal.
Administration officials have also pointed to Trump's busy public schedule, saying he "meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history."
The apparent makeup used to conceal the bruise has also drawn scrutiny from professional makeup artists. Brandi Boulet, who studied Trump's appearance while helping transform Sebastian Stan into the future president for The Apprentice, told The Washington Post that the coverage appeared uneven.
"It looks like somebody just mashed on some foundation," Boulet said, explaining that properly concealing a bruise typically requires multiple colors and layered blending rather than a single coat of foundation.
Trump is expected to return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday (July 19) to attend the FIFA Club World Cup final, where he is scheduled to present the championship trophy.