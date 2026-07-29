Argentina Face FIFA Disciplinary Proceedings Over Alleged World Cup Misconduct

Argentina are the subject of disciplinary proceedings launched by FIFA following a turbulent 2026 World Cup campaign that ended in a final loss to Spain and a series of post-match confrontations.

According to The Athletic, the governing body's disciplinary committee has appointed a prosecutor to assess events that took place after the final whistle at New York New Jersey Stadium, where multiple Argentina players and backroom staff became embroiled in physical altercations with players on the Spanish team.

On the prosecutor's recommendation, midfielder Leandro Paredes faces three counts of alleged assault under Article 14 of FIFA's disciplinary code. Paredes allegedly jabbed Spain's Eric Garcia in the throat and shoved Gavi to the ground.

A red card had been briefly logged against Paredes in FIFA's official system for the Garcia incident before the entry was deleted; any sanction will now come through the retrospective inquiry.

Defender Nahuel Molina faces two counts of alleged assault and one count of alleged unsporting behaviour under the same article, after appearing to punch Rodri as the Spain midfielder rushed past to celebrate. Assistant coach Roberto Ayala faces one assault count after footage appeared to show him holding Garcia around the throat and then striking Dani Olmo.