Argentina Face FIFA Disciplinary Proceedings Over Alleged World Cup Misconduct

Key Takeaways
- FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina over clashes with Spain players and staff after their 2026 World Cup final defeat in New York New Jersey Stadium.
- Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, assistant coach Roberto Ayala, Thiago Almada and Spain’s Gavi all face individual charges ranging from alleged assault to unsporting behaviour under Article 14 of FIFA’s disciplinary code.
- The Argentine Football Association is also charged over multiple matches for team misconduct, discriminatory and racist abuse, security breaches, and a politically charged "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" banner displayed after the team's semi-final win over England, with FIFA's disciplinary committee now weighing sanctions.
Argentina are the subject of disciplinary proceedings launched by FIFA following a turbulent 2026 World Cup campaign that ended in a final loss to Spain and a series of post-match confrontations.
According to The Athletic, the governing body's disciplinary committee has appointed a prosecutor to assess events that took place after the final whistle at New York New Jersey Stadium, where multiple Argentina players and backroom staff became embroiled in physical altercations with players on the Spanish team.
On the prosecutor's recommendation, midfielder Leandro Paredes faces three counts of alleged assault under Article 14 of FIFA's disciplinary code. Paredes allegedly jabbed Spain's Eric Garcia in the throat and shoved Gavi to the ground.
A red card had been briefly logged against Paredes in FIFA's official system for the Garcia incident before the entry was deleted; any sanction will now come through the retrospective inquiry.
Defender Nahuel Molina faces two counts of alleged assault and one count of alleged unsporting behaviour under the same article, after appearing to punch Rodri as the Spain midfielder rushed past to celebrate. Assistant coach Roberto Ayala faces one assault count after footage appeared to show him holding Garcia around the throat and then striking Dani Olmo.
Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada and Spain's Gavi have each been charged with alleged unsporting behaviour under Article 14. Enzo Fernandez had already been dismissed from the final itself, receiving a second yellow in stoppage time.
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) faces a broader set of charges covering conduct across multiple tournament matches. Those charges include using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature, team misconduct, discrimination and racist abuse, and a range of order and security violations, covering discriminatory chants, late kick-offs, failure to comply with match protocols, inappropriate messages, and objects thrown by supporters.
The political demonstration charge stems from the team's semi-final against England on July 15 in Atlanta, which Argentina won 2-1. After the final whistle, several players displayed a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" — "The Falklands are Argentine" — a reference to the disputed British overseas territory at the center of a 74-day armed conflict in 1982 that left more than 900 dead.
It is not the first time the message has drawn FIFA's attention. According to BBC Sport, FIFA fined the AFA £20,000 in 2014 after a banner carrying the same slogan appeared before a friendly against Slovenia.
FIFA said in a statement that respondents have been given the opportunity to present their positions, "following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course," per ESPN.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni addressed the team's conduct in the immediate aftermath of the final. "We are gracious in victory, and we must be gracious in defeat," he said. "Wednesday, we are showing that we know how to lose."