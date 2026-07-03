Champions League

The Champions League is an annual European soccer club competition organized by UEFA, originally launched in 1955 as the European Cup before rebranding in 1992. It features the continent’s top teams competing through group stages and knockout rounds, culminating in a final that is widely considered the most prestigious club match in European football. Its relevance traces back to iconic moments like Liverpool’s dramatic 2005 comeback and Real Madrid’s record 15 titles, which have cemented the tournament’s status as a stage for unforgettable performances. Fans return for the blend of tactical depth in group play and the high stakes of knockout rounds, where emerging stars and established legends alike define careers and shape club legacies.

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A man in a white shirt sits on a brown couch, holding a microphone in a cozy wooden room with Heineken branding in the background.
Sports

Thiago Alcântara on Rituals, Retirement, and the Magic of Football Superstition

Thiago Alcântara opens up about the strange beauty of football rituals, his favorite young footballers, and how he’s redefining purpose after retirement.

Brighid Tully407 days ago
Thierry Henry, IShowSpeed, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards on 'UCL Today.'
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Speed also got a chance to show how fast he is in a race.

Jose Martinez499 days ago
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Music

EXCLUSIVE: Burna Boy To Co-Headline 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show By Pepsi

The Champions League Final is the club football event of the year and UEFA has pulled out all the stops to make this one even more memorable than the last.

James Keith1220 days ago
Police outside Champions League Final at Stade de France
Sports

Chaos Ensues as Police Tear Gassed Liverpool Fans Outside Champions League Final

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Brad Callas1511 days ago
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Sports

Explosive Thrown in Bleachers Prior to Champions League Match

The chaos erupted just moments before the soccer match between Amsterdam's Ajax and Greece's AEK Athens.

Kyle Shokeye2789 days ago
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Life

Malfunctioning Escalator Injures at Least 20 in Rome Metro Station

Visiting fans of Champions League team CSKA Moscow were injured when an escalator malfunctioned in Rome.

Alex Galbraith2825 days ago
Usain Bolt of the Mariners celebrates scoring a goal.
Sports

Usain Bolt Receives Two-Year Contract Offer From Valletta FC

Usain Bolt gets the attention of the Maltese club.

Jose Martinez2832 days ago
Sports

Bayern Munich Players Conquer the 'Rondo' with a Flawless 61-Pass Streak

If you needed anymore evidence of the effect Pep Guardiola has on his teams, look no further.

Corey Pellatt3783 days ago
Sports

18-Year-Old Renato Sanches Bossed Hulk with a Genius Back Heel Tackle Last Night

The only thing most people were talking about after the game was the performance of 18-year-old prodigy, Renato Sanches.

Corey Pellatt3804 days ago
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Sports

Interview: Michael Owen Gives Us His Verdict on This Season's Champions League Contenders

Michael Owen gives us the lowdown on the Champions League last 16, Zinedine Zidane's leadership and why Louis van Gaal is lucky to still be at Man United.

Corey Pellatt3805 days ago
Sports

Football Fans Are Fighting with Sevilla Supporters before Tonight's Champions League Game in Manchester

It's been reported that five people were arrested following the crowd trouble, which saw chairs from a local bar used as weapons.

Corey Pellatt3923 days ago
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Zlatan Ibrahimovic Has Booked Malmo's Main Square so Everyone Can Watch His Homecoming

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Jack Stanley3956 days ago
Sports

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Jack Stanley4020 days ago
Sports

Did Juventus Fans Force This Black Fan off the Subway in Madrid?

Juventus fans appear to be acting out in racist ways, again.

Justin Block4082 days ago
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Sports

This Footage Shows Luis Suarez Definitely Didn't Try to Bite Martin Demichelis

End the witch hunt: Luis Suarez definitely didn't bite Martin Demichelis.

Corey Pellatt4160 days ago

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