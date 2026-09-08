Jamie Barton

Joined December 2025 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks on prior to a Juventus match in 2025.

10 Things You Didn't Know About Zlatan Ibrahimović

The Swedish soccer legend turned Fox Sports analyst is the breakout media star of the 2026 World Cup.

Jamie Barton88 days ago
Team USA's Starting XI for their international friendly against Germany on June 6, 2026.

2026 World Cup: Everything You Need to Know About the USMNT

The U.S. Men's National Team kicks off its World Cup campaign on June 12 against Paraguay.

Jamie Barton98 days ago
Lamine Yamal celebrates a goal during a Barcelona match in December 2025.

Champions League Quarterfinal Betting Preview

Real Madrid and Bayern München highlight a blockbuster Champions League Quarterfinal slate.

Jamie Barton164 days ago
The Italian national team lines up for a photo prior to their World Cup qualifying match against Norway in 2025.

2026 World Cup Playoff Preview

Italy leads a list of the 10 most likely playoff teams to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Jamie Barton177 days ago
Lionel Messi stares into the distance during Saudi Arabia's upset over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup.

2026 World Cup: 10 Potential Group Stage Upsets

Jamie Barton274 days ago
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Lionel Messi and Argentina celebrate winning the 2022 World Cup.

Everything You Need To Know About The 2026 World Cup Draw

The 2026 World Cup Draw in the books. How did Team USA fare? Who is in the Group of Death?

Jamie Barton286 days ago

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