Jamie Barton
Joined December 2025 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories
10 Things You Didn't Know About Zlatan Ibrahimović
The Swedish soccer legend turned Fox Sports analyst is the breakout media star of the 2026 World Cup.
Jamie Barton88 days ago
2026 World Cup: Everything You Need to Know About the USMNT
The U.S. Men's National Team kicks off its World Cup campaign on June 12 against Paraguay.
Jamie Barton98 days ago
Champions League Quarterfinal Betting Preview
Real Madrid and Bayern München highlight a blockbuster Champions League Quarterfinal slate.
Jamie Barton164 days ago
2026 World Cup Playoff Preview
Italy leads a list of the 10 most likely playoff teams to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
Jamie Barton177 days ago
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Everything You Need To Know About The 2026 World Cup Draw
The 2026 World Cup Draw in the books. How did Team USA fare? Who is in the Group of Death?
Jamie Barton286 days ago