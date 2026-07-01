South Korea's World Cup Squad Greeted With Boos, Protest Banners at Incheon Airport

South Korea's disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended with an emotional homecoming as angry fans booed and held up protest banners upon the team’s return to Incheon International Airport. The loudest criticism was reserved for head coach Hong Myung-bo, who resigned Sunday (June 28) after South Korea failed to advance beyond the group stage despite entering the tournament with lofty expectations. As Hong emerged from the airport, supporters jeered and chanted for his departure as he walked past reporters without taking questions. Police created a secure path from the terminal to the team's bus as protesters gathered nearby with signs criticizing both the coach and the state of South Korean soccer. One banner declared that "South Korean football is dead," while demonstrators repeatedly called for Hong to step down. The atmosphere shifted, however, once the players appeared.

While frustration remained over the team's performance, many supporters applauded the squad and thanked them for their efforts, creating a stark contrast to Hong’s hostile reception. South Korea's World Cup hopes unraveled after a surprising 1-0 loss to South Africa in a final group-stage match. The defeat left South Korea with one win and two losses, eliminating them from contention for a third-place spot and ending their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. The result came as a major disappointment for a roster many had described as one of the country's most talented in years. Led by captain Son Heung-min alongside stars Kim Min-jae and Lee Kang-in, South Korea entered the tournament believing a Round of 16 appearance was well within reach. Many fans viewed the competition as a final opportunity for the 33-year-old Son to lead the nation on a deep World Cup run. Instead, one of Hong's biggest tactical decisions became a focal point of the backlash. His choice to leave Son on the bench for the opening half of the must-win match against South Africa drew immediate criticism and continued to dominate conversations after the team's elimination.