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Jordan Henderson Injures Wrist After Falling Over Advertising Board During World Cup Celebration

The English midfielder reportedly sustained the injury while celebrating the team's win against Mexico.

Dan Burn of England (R) tries to help his teammate Jordan Henderson who was injured amid the celebrations after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium on July 5, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Image via Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

English soccer star Jordan Henderson's World Cup celebrations took a shocking turn after an accident left him facing a tournament-ending injury.

On Sunday (July 5), the 36-year-old suffered a wrist injury after England’s 3-2 defeat of Mexico at Azteca Stadium.

After the victory, England's players headed toward supporters behind one of the goals to sing along to Oasis' "Wonderwall," which has become the team's unofficial World Cup anthem.

During the post-game celebrations, Henderson attempted to hop over an advertising board on the field and fell to the ground. It was clear that the midfielder was hurt, and one of his teammates flagged for help.

Players and staff gathered around him while medical staff provided treatment, and Henderson was given oxygen before being carried off the field on a stretcher.

While speaking to the BBC, England head coach Thomas Tuchel described the severity of the injury.

"Jordan [Henderson] just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad," Tuchel told the UK broadcaster on Monday. “It's a quite serious injury and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in [the] hospital.”

According to ESPN, Henderson did not fly with his team to their training base in Kansas City, Missouri, but instead remained in Mexico City.

The Athletic also reported that Henderson will require surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the remainder of the tournament.

England will face Norway in the quarterfinals at on Saturday (July 11) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

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