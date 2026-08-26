Music

Beyoncé and Eminem Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton With Heartfelt Posts

Beyoncé and Eminem join the many voices paying tribute to the country music icon, who died on Tuesday at age 80.

Split image. Left: Beyoncé in a black hat and jacket. Center: Dolly Parton in a white outfit. Right: Eminem in a black jacket and cap.
Images via Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Beyoncé and Eminem are joining the number of celebrities paying tribute to Dolly Parton.

The country music icon died on Tuesday morning (Aug. 25) at age 80. The singer was reportedly admitted to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday night due to kidney and autoimmune issues. The outlet later reported that Parton died after a brief battle with cancer.

Beyoncé

In a written message shared to her website, Beyoncé wrote, “Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. you taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself.”

She continued, “I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I'm honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. you are truly one of one. rest peacefully.”

Parton was featured on Beyoncé’s 2024 Cowboy Carter album on the interlude “Dolly P.” The album also featured a rendition of Parton’s hit “Jolene” with revamped lyrics.

Eminem

The rapper shared a note to his Instagram penned by Parton shortly after his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

He captioned the post with, “I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it.”

He continued, “Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”

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