Beyoncé and Eminem Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton With Heartfelt Posts

The country music icon died on Tuesday morning (Aug. 25) at age 80. The singer was reportedly admitted to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday night due to kidney and autoimmune issues . The outlet later reported that Parton died after a brief battle with cancer .

In a written message shared to her website, Beyoncé wrote, “Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. you taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself.”

She continued, “I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I'm honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. you are truly one of one. rest peacefully.”

Parton was featured on Beyoncé’s 2024 Cowboy Carter album on the interlude “Dolly P.” The album also featured a rendition of Parton’s hit “Jolene” with revamped lyrics.