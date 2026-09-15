Former Eminem Engineer Set to Accept Guilty Plea Deal For Leaking Unreleased Songs

An engineer who formerly worked with Eminem is set to reach a plea deal after he was accused of leaking and selling the Detroit rapper’s unreleased music.

As reported by The Detroit News, federal court records show that 48-year-old Joseph Strange is scheduled to plead guilty on October 22 to one count of criminal copyright infringement, for which he could be sentenced to up to five years in federal prison. As part of his plea deal, in which he will admit to leaking roughly ten copies of an unreleased Eminem track between July 2024 and January 2025, he will no longer face the interstate transportation of stolen goods charge.

“The parties have been negotiating a resolution in this matter to spare everyone’s resources,” said Wade Fink, the attorney representing Strange. “But it will only happen if that result is fair to my client. I expect him to do what is best for himself and his family. The truth, though, is a far cry from what the allegations claim.”

Joseph Strange, who previously worked as an engineer for Em, was hit with the charges last year. In January, 2025, at least 25 unreleased tracks by Eminem, recorded between 1998 and 2018, started to appear online. The songs were later found on a hard drive in Strange’s Detroit home during an FBI raid that same month.

“As we stated at the outset of this case, the significant damage caused by Joe Strange cannot be overstated,” added Eminem’s spokesman, Dennis Dennehy. “Strange was trusted to protect Eminem’s artistic output, and while it’s satisfying to see him held accountable for his criminal conduct, we hope he will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. The levels of lying, deception and criminality undertaken by this man over the course of years are unfathomable, unforgettable and both legally and morally reprehensible.”