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50 Cent Confirms ‘Street Fighter’ Theme Features Eminem and Unreleased Tupac

The film releases on Oct. 16.

50 Cent, Eminem, and Tupac
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)/(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

50 Cent dropped a major announcement on Today this morning, confirming that he has a new song featuring Eminem and 2Pac for the Street Fighter movie soundtrack.

Speaking during an appearance on the show to promote his upcoming STARZ series Fightland, 50 Cent described the track as "the theme for Street Fighter, the movie" and said it "will be coming out shortly," presumably putting its release ahead of the film's October 16 theatrical debut.

50 Cent stressed about 2Pac’s appearance is that his vocals are not AI-generated, but rather pulled directly from his unreleased catalog.

“We worked on it, and got it right,” Fif said, before adding that Tupac’s family and estate “loved it.”

Eminem, who shares a deep personal and professional history with 50 Cent, has never had an official commercial release with 2Pac, so the pairing of the three already has some major cultural significance.

In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Eminem spoke about his respect for 2Pac. "He was taking things further than a lot of rappers at the time — pushing it to the next level as far as giving feeling to his words and his music," Eminem said.

Fif previously teased the world that he would collaborate with Eminem for the Street Fighter soundtrack. In December, 50 Cent teased on Instagram, "I'm gonna get @eminem on deck to make some music for this movie Street Fighter. New Music on the way!"

50 Cent plays Balrog in the Street Fighter reboot, and he’ll be surrounded by a star-studded cast that includes Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Orville Peck, and Roman Reigns.

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