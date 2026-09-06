Eminem Recalls Writing His First Rap As a Kid Because of LL Cool J

Eminem went deeper on his longtime admiration for LL Cool J, revealing the legendary emcee inspired him to pick up the microphone.

During an interview with D-Stroy and Paul Rosenberg on a special Back to School Shade 45 episode, Eminem opened up about the impact that LL Cool J’s music had on him as a kid.

Em said that LL taught him “everything to do with music,” sharing that his 1985 album Radio changed his life. “When I was 11, that was the first album I had. I got that tape for Christmas, and it was the first full rap cassette I had. I would just play it front to back, front to back, front to back.”

Eminem shared he’d play the album on a boombox, stand beside it, and perform its tracks for passing by cars. The Detroit rapper recalls “I’m BAD” coming out when he was 13, inspiring him to write his first rap, noting it “was just like LL Cool J.”

Em also said as an adult reading LL’s memoir, presumably 1997’s I Make My Own Rules, he discovered the two shared a lot of the same childhoood “struggles.”