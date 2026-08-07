Kurupt Says Eminem Paid for His Rehab After Alcohol-Induced Coma

First, Kurupt revealed that it was Dr. Dre who first contacted him after his health crisis and let him know that recovery was possible.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning on Shade 45, the Dogg Pound rapper revealed that Slim Shady secretly paid for his private rehab treatment after a severe alcohol addiction led to multiple seizures and a medically induced coma that lasted nearly three weeks.

Kurupt has revealed that he has Eminem to thank for funding his rehab after a terrifying incident due to alcohol addiction.

"It was Dr. Dre that called and was just giving his support and just let me know that, you know, we all go through these things," Kurupt said (around the 23-minute mark of the video above). "He was just giving me that game."

Dre then relayed a message from Eminem, who had already arranged a discreet placement through people he trusted and agreed to cover every cost. Kurupt described the moment Dre passed along what Em had said: "I'm gonna put Kurupt with my folks, and I'm going to put some money into getting him into like, a rehab situation to where he can sit down and enjoy [himself] and be out the way. Nobody will know he's there."

The financial piece was just as direct. "You know, these things cost bread, so Em put the cheese up for it and said, 'Tell Kurupt I love him,'" Kurupt revealed. "Dr. Dre relayed the message, and then he put me with Em's folks."

Kurupt said the gesture surprised him, catching him completely off guard.

"That was real special to me. I appreciate both of them so much. And it's like, damn, you know? He just came out the blue from nowhere. Like, 'Okay, Kurupt going through that? Bam. Boom. I'ma do that for him, man. Tell Kurupt get well, we love him.' That's deep."