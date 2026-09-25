The annual MTV Video Music Awards are this Sunday. While the show doesn’t hold the same weight as it did throughout the 2000s, it does have plenty of iconic moments that are worth looking back on. Many of them are tied to the ensembles that some of music biggest stars decided to pull up to the event wearing or hit the stage in.

This list isn’t strictly examining who the best dressed stars in VMAs history have been. Instead, we are spotlighting the 10 looks that are still being referenced and talked about to this day, from Slim Shady and his army of Stans in white T-shirts to Lady Gaga covered in a couture look made of raw meat.

Ahead of Sunday night’s show, take a trip down memory lane and look back at the 10 most memorable MTV VMAs looks of all time.