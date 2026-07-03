DMX

DMX was a rapper and actor from Yonkers, New York, recognized for his gritty voice and raw lyrical delivery that shaped late-1990s and early-2000s East Coast hip-hop. His 1998 debut album, *It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot*, introduced his aggressive growl and intense energy, establishing him as a leading figure in the Ruff Ryders collective. DMX’s string of platinum albums and collaborations with artists like Jay-Z and Nas solidified his role in pushing hip-hop toward a darker, more emotionally complex sound. Fans return to DMX’s music for its unfiltered exploration of street life, pain, and redemption, delivered with a mix of aggression and vulnerability rarely matched in rap. Signature tracks like "Ruff Ryders’ Anthem" feature his commanding delivery over minimalist, hard-hitting beats, creating anthems that fuel both raw energy and introspection, keeping his legacy alive through ongoing streaming and tribute projects.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Rapper Charli Baltimore attends the "Growing Up Hip Hop: New York" and "Untold Stories Of Hip Hop" special event at The Paley Center for Media on August 19, 2019 in New York City. LONG BEACH, CA - JANUARY 05: Rapper DMX performs at the DGK Agenda Party at Cafe Sevilla on January 5, 2012 in Long Beach, California.
Music

Charli Baltimore Recalls DMX's Reaction After She Fed His Dog Human Food: 'He Came Flying'

The rapper joked about DMX "flying into the kitchen" at the sight of her feeding his dog ground beef.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
American rapper DMX in March, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images)
Music

Yonkers Makes DMX's Legacy Official With Street Renaming Vote

The intersection of School Street and Brooke Street is set to become "Earl DMX Simmons Way."

Trey Alston48 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Tashera Simmons visits SiriusXM Studios on April 01, 2025 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Rapper DMX performs live on stage for the Ruff Ryder's Reunion Tour 2017 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 21, 2017 in New York City.
Music

Tashera Simmons, Ex-Wife of DMX, Recalls Wanting to 'Save' Him

Simmons divorced the late rapper when their relationship became "unhealthy."

Jaelani Turner-Williams118 days ago
J. Cole performing in a white jersey, and DMX smiling in a graphic t-shirt on stage.
Music

Old DMX Clip Praising J. Cole Resurfaces After Interpolating Late Rapper on 'The Fall Off'

The moment feels full circle as listeners connect DMX’s early praise to J. Cole’s latest tribute on “Life Sentence.”

Mark Elibert161 days ago
J. Cole with dreadlocks sits on railroad tracks, wearing a striped jacket and denim shorts, looking contemplative.
Music

J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' Album: Features and Production Credits

According to Cole, his latest album was “made with intentions” to be his last.

Trace William Cowen162 days ago
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50 Cent, DMX, and Jadakiss
Music

50 Cent Is Making a DMX Podcast With Jadakiss as the Host

'Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX' deals with Dark Man X before the fame.

Trey Alston175 days ago
DMX on stage, wearing a graphic t-shirt and chain necklace, with a blue-lit background.
Music

DMX Will Posthumously Become Ordained Minister at Historic Underground Railroad Church

The late rapper will be honored in a January ceremony recognizing his lifelong faith and spiritual influence.

Mark Elibert192 days ago
Mitchell Robinson
Sports

Mitchell Robinson Is Over Knicks Teammates Playing DMX, Says He Prefers Morgan Wallen

The Knicks center says he’s over the team’s DMX-heavy playlists and is calling for more country vibes in the locker room.

tara mahadevan239 days ago
DMX album "Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood" cover with blood-splattered vinyl records.
Music

DMX's 'Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood' Vinyl: How to Buy

The Yonkers legend's second album is available now on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff240 days ago
Mike Tyson, wearing a polo shirt, stands in a blurred background setting.
Sports

Mike Tyson Facing Lawsuit Over Use of Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule Song to Promote Jake Paul Fight

The producer behind the 1998 track, "Murdergram," alleged that Tyson used the song to promote his Jake Paul fight without permission.

Joe Price344 days ago
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Justin Bieber wearing a red cap, standing outside near a brick wall.
Pop Culture

Justin Bieber Shares Haunting Cryptic Video Amid Drug Use Rumors

The "Baby" hitmaker has been spotted behaving erratically over the past few months.

Alex Gonzalez362 days ago
(L-R) Fat Joe, DMX and Mack Maine.
Music

Fat Joe’s Former Hype Man Accuses Him of Ordering Assaults on DMX and Mack Maine

The allegations have come to light as part of a $20 million lawsuit filed against the rapper by his former hype man.

Trace William Cowen392 days ago
Image of Xzibit, DMX, and Kurupt. Xzibit wears sunglasses and a jersey, DMX sports a dog-print shirt, and Kurupt holds a microphone.
Music

Xzibit Reveals DMX’s 'Party Up' Was a Response to Kurupt’s 'Callin Out Names' Diss

Xzibit reveals DMX’s "Party Up" was a response to Kurupt’s diss over Foxy Brown in "Callin Out Names."

Mark Elibert402 days ago
Juvenlie aka Terius Gray (R) and Mannie Fresh perform during Lil Weezyana Fest 2024 at Smoothie King Center on November 02, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana/DMX onstage at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on September 23, 2009 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Music

Juvenile Jokes That DMX's Onstage Energy 'Scared' Him

"I never seen nothing like that in my life," Juvie said of DMX's stage presence.

Jaelani Turner-Williams513 days ago
DMX album cover "Let Us Pray: Chapter X" featuring DMX with a contemplative expression, wearing a watch and earrings.
Music

Listen to DMX's Posthumous Album 'Let Us Pray: Chapter X'

The project includes features from Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike, MC Lyte, and Terrace Martin.

tara mahadevan582 days ago
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