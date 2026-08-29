Eminem's Sneaker Auction Raises $400,000 for the Marshall Mathers Foundation

Eminem thanked bidders for supporting "a good cause," while Shady Records president Paul Rosenberg framed the sale as a chance to own pieces of the rapper’s sneaker history.

Two unreleased "Slim Shady" Air Jordan 3 pairs made for his Super Bowl LVI halftime performance sold for $51,200 each, far above their $25,000–$35,000 estimates.

Eminem auctioned more than 100 rare, signed sneakers from his personal collection, raising $485,760 for the Marshall Mathers Foundation's work supporting at-risk Detroit youth.

Eminem's recent sneaker auction ended up raising a lot of money for the rapper's Marshall Mathers Foundation. The auction, which featured over 100 rare sneakers owned and signed by Slim Shady, closed this week collectively making $485,760 for the rapper's charity dedicated to supporting at-risk youth in Detroit.

In a post shared on X on Friday (August 28), Eminem took a moment to thank everyone who took part. "Thank u to everyone for supporting our auction … we raised $400k all 4 a good cause!!!" he wrote.

The two most expensive pairs in the auction were the unreleased 'Slim Shady' Air Jordan 3's in their original box, with each pair selling for $51,200, well over the estimated value of $25,000-$35,000. The sneakers were never intended to be publicly released, and were created specifically for Em's performance during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Only 45 pairs of the sneakers were ever made.

"Marshall has always expressed his personal style through his sneakers, and he has amassed quite a collection," said Shady Records president Paul Rosenberg upon the announcement of the auction. “We are excited to offer an opportunity to own a piece of his personal collection — including some grails — while supporting the cause that is so meaningful to him."

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