How to Wear Carhartt, According to Your Favorite Rappers

Carhartt and its streetwear arm Carhartt WIP have been an integral part of the hip-hop uniform for years. From Tupac's denim sets to Action Bronson's affinity for the brand's roomy pocket tees, there's pieces from the heritage workwear brand for any style. Some artists have even dropped official collabs, like Clipse’s Carhartt WIP capsule in 2025.

If you're looking for some styling tips for how to wear whatever pieces you just copped, there's a lot to be learned from some of our favorite artists. Check out how they rocked their favorite Carhartt and Carhartt WIP items, below.