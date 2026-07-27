How to Wear Carhartt, According to Your Favorite Rappers

Key Takeaways
- Carhartt and Carhartt WIP have been staples in the hip-hop wardrobe for decades, from its roomy pocket T-shirts to its durable Detroit jackets to double knees.
- Many rappers can be referenced for practical workwear styling tips—Action Bronson’s pocket tees, Nas’ beanies, Rakim’s matching fits, Clipse’s custom jackets, and Eminem’s rugged sneakers—as a blueprint for building your own Carhartt rotation.
- From ASAP Rocky’s weather-ready raincoat to Lil Yachty and Future in limited-edition collabs, there are plenty of different ways to incorporate workwear pieces into your daily wardrobe.
Carhartt and its streetwear arm Carhartt WIP have been an integral part of the hip-hop uniform for years. From Tupac's denim sets to Action Bronson's affinity for the brand's roomy pocket tees, there's pieces from the heritage workwear brand for any style. Some artists have even dropped official collabs, like Clipse’s Carhartt WIP capsule in 2025.
If you're looking for some styling tips for how to wear whatever pieces you just copped, there's a lot to be learned from some of our favorite artists. Check out how they rocked their favorite Carhartt and Carhartt WIP items, below.
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Action Bronson
Tip: Carhartt’s pocket tees are perfect for any activity.
Mr. Baklava has always kept some Carhartt tees and long sleeves in his arsenal. Whether he's rocking the stage or running through the five boroughs in search of the best cuisine, a classic Carhartt tee gets the job done. Plus, it makes them in plenty colors so you can stock up and have some variety.
Nas
Tip: A Carhartt beanie can be the perfect accessory.
Nas has stayed dripped out in Carhartt throughout his career. Here, we're focused on the headwear. The right hat or beanie can be the the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. Carhartt makes its beanies in plenty of colors. Find the one that's right for you. When its get chilly outside, pull it down over your ears to stay warm.
Rakim
Tip: When all else fails, you can rock Carhartt from head-to-toe and still get a fit off.
Yes, we know this was an official campaign shoot, but there is still a lesson to be learned from one of the greatest rappers of all time. Rakim is decked out in Carhartt WIP from the beanie all the way to the pants. Some people shy away from matching sets, but this full Awake NY look proves the naysayers wrong.
Clipse
Tip: Customize your pieces to make them one-of-ones.
The jackets worn by Pusha T and Malice are an official collab. While we probably aren't getting a knock on our doors any time soon to do the same, there is still a takeaway here. You can upgrade your own Detroit or Active jacket with some custom embroidery. Whether it's your name, the initial of a loved one, or your favorite cartoon, don't be afraid to make your pieces all their own.
Danny Brown
Tip: Don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.
Overalls aren't for everybody. The idea of trying them out for yourself can be daunting, but don't totally rule them out. Danny Brown pulled them off with ease. Maybe you can too.
ASAP Rocky
Tip: Don't forget the brand's roots.
Remember, Carhartt and Carhartt WIP's roots are in workwear and utility, so make sure to take advantage of that when you're picking out your favorite pieces. This 2018 look from ASAP Rocky is a perfect example. His yellow rain jacket looks fly and would shield him from unexpected showers, if need be.
Eminem
Tip: Make sure to have some footwear in your rotation that can withstand anything.
Shockingly, we couldn't find a photo of Eminem actually wearing these, but his name is on them so we're going to count it. Em's Carhartt 4s are incredibly rare and expensive. We aren't saying you need to go out and find your own pair, but a pair of sneakers made out of a sturdy material like canvas are certainly worth adding to your footwear collection if you don't have something already. We all love to wear crazy pairs of sneakers in fun colors, but there is also value in having that reliable pair that you can always toss on and not worry about beating up.
Tupac
Tip: Workwear can be dressed up, if you do it right.
No, we aren't saying to pull up to your next wedding in a full denim work set, but Carhartt attire is acceptable far beyond the job site now. This throwback photo of Pac and Rosie Perez is proof that you can even step out for date night in a workwear fit and look presentable.
Lil Yachty
Tip: Make sure to explore all of Carhartt WIP's amazing collaborations.
Yes, Carhartt WIP is a staple in plenty of wardrobes. Chances are, you're not going to be the only one you spot around town in a Detroit jacket or pair of double knees. But that doesn't mean that there aren't some rarer pieces in the brand's archive. Take this matching fit from Lil Yachty as a perfect example. This L'art de L'automobile collab from 2021 was definitely more limited. If you come across anything from it, try and scoop it up. It will turn some heads.
Future
Tip: Carhartt WIP isn't just about basics. It can also make a statement.
Due to its timeless and versatile nature, you might be more inclined to use Carhartt WIP items to round out your wardrobe with pieces that you can wear everyday if you really want to. While that's still a good idea, you can also use Carhartt WIP as the statement piece of your outfit. The Marni collab from 2023 is proof of that. Its jacket and pants covered in flowers became favorites among rappers and athletes that resulted in dozens of eye-catching moments.