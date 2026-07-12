Jay-Z Brings Out Eminem for "Renegade" at Yankee Stadium for ‘The Blueprint’ Night

As part of a historic three-night run at Yankee Stadium, Jay-Z brought out Eminem to perform "Renegade" live for Night Two.



The series of shows are to celebrate Hov’s legacy, so it was only right for a front-to-back celebration of The Blueprint on the album's 25th anniversary. “Renegade” is the sole feature on the 2001 classic, with Eminem as the only guest on the original record. Em also performed “Lose Yourself.”

Per Ent13.com, the Night Two set included "Takeover," "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," "Song Cry," and "Renegade" as Hov moved through the album track by track. Eminem produced "Renegade" and contributed two verses to the song; the track had originally been intended for his own The Marshall Mathers LP before landing on The Blueprint.

The appearance carries particular weight given the song's long, contested legacy. Nas took a shot at "Renegade" on his 2001 diss "Ether," rapping that Eminem had "murdered" Jay-Z on his own record, a line that has fueled arguments about the song for two-plus decades. Nas did come out for the first night of the residency.

Saturday's reunion was not their first time performing the song together at Yankee Stadium. The two co-headlined the Home & Home Tour in September 2010, playing two nights at the stadium and bringing out "Renegade" both times.

Night Two was reportedly the highest-demanded show of the three-night stand. All three dates sold out shortly after a March 23 presale that drew more than 1.6 million fans to the queue.

The residency's third and final night, "Extra Innings," is set for Sunday at Yankee Stadium.