Eminem is auctioning off over 100 pairs of sneakers for Julien's Auctions’ new Marshall Mathers Foundation Auction.

The lot includes sneakers from the Detroit rapper’s personal collection, with brands ranging from Adidas, Nike, Jordan Brand, and Puma. The most notable pairs in the lineup are Eminem’s unreleased Air Jordan collabs, including his “Slim Shady” Air Jordan 3, which he wore at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. There are also his two Air Jordan 4 collabs, featuring his three-way project with Carhartt from 2015 and his “Encore” pair from 2017.