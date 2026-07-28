Eminem is auctioning off over 100 pairs of sneakers for Julien's Auctions’ new Marshall Mathers Foundation Auction.
The lot includes sneakers from the Detroit rapper’s personal collection, with brands ranging from Adidas, Nike, Jordan Brand, and Puma. The most notable pairs in the lineup are Eminem’s unreleased Air Jordan collabs, including his “Slim Shady” Air Jordan 3, which he wore at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. There are also his two Air Jordan 4 collabs, featuring his three-way project with Carhartt from 2015 and his “Encore” pair from 2017.
The lot also features a number of retail pairs, ranging from the Puma Palace Guard to the Adidas Superstar 2 and the “Independence Day” Nike Air Max 90. It’s notable that each sneaker being auctioned off has been signed by Eminem.
Readers who are interested in owning Eminem’s sneakers from this auction can bid here. All proceeds from this auction will benefit Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation, which provides financial assistance, healthcare support, and various services to disadvantaged and at-risk youth in Detroit and surrounding areas.