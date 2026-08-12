The Air Jordan 4 is in the pantheon of the greatest Air Jordans ever released. Michael Jordan’s fourth signature sneaker, which was the second Air Jordan designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, features a perfect combination of cultural impact, on-court moments, and great colorways.

We already have a list breaking down the best colorways to release in its lifespan, but this list is about the pairs that never made it to retail. This includes friends-and-family exclusives from Jordan Brand’s top collaborators like Travis Scott, Drake, and the late Virgil Abloh, to styles made for its sponsored collegiate programs and marquee athletes.

With the rumors of the coveted “Encore” Eminem x Air Jordan 4 hitting retail for the first time in 2027, we’re taking a look at the best Air Jordan 4s that never released.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026