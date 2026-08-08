It appears that Jordan Brand is once again going into its vault to bring back another legendary Air Jordan 4. This time, it’s being reported that Eminem’s “Encore” collab is set to hit retail in 2027.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Encore” Air Jordan 4 (style code: JJ3098-400) is slated to release in May 2027. Eminem’s “Encore” Jordan 4 collab was originally created in 2005 to celebrate the release of the rapper’s fifth studio album Encore. Only 50 pairs were produced and were given to select friends and family of the rapper and brand. The collab was then reissued in 2017 to coincide with the release of Eminem’s Revival album and was limited to 23 pairs.