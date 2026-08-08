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Eminem's Encore' Air Jordan 4 Rumored to Release in 2027

Here's what to know about the purported 'Encore' Air Jordan 4 releasing next year.

Eminem x Air Jordan 4 'Encore'
A mock-up of the rumored Eminem x Air Jordan 4 'Encore' retro. Via @zSneakerheadz

It appears that Jordan Brand is once again going into its vault to bring back another legendary Air Jordan 4. This time, it’s being reported that Eminem’s “Encore” collab is set to hit retail in 2027.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Encore” Air Jordan 4 (style code: JJ3098-400) is slated to release in May 2027. Eminem’s “Encore” Jordan 4 collab was originally created in 2005 to celebrate the release of the rapper’s fifth studio album Encore. Only 50 pairs were produced and were given to select friends and family of the rapper and brand. The collab was then reissued in 2017 to coincide with the release of Eminem’s Revival album and was limited to 23 pairs.

There are currently no leaked images of the purported “Encore” Air Jordan 4 release but the sneaker is expected to don a “Blue Ribbon/Game Purple/Stealth/Black” color scheme. The sneaker pictured above is a mock-up depiction of what’s expected to drop next year.

At the time of writing, the upcoming “Encore” Air Jordan 4 retro has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for new developments in the months ahead.

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