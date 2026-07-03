Featured
Forget words of affirmation or acts of service; these couples say “I love you” through their outfits.Shinnie Park
While neither Rocky nor Riri has confirmed the news just yet, plenty of people in the entertainment world are extending their congrats on the exciting reveal.Brenton Blanchet
Who is this "Couch Guy" and why was he on a couch? These questions, and many more, have overtaken TikTok in recent weeks in response to a viral clip.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
People React to Will Smith Admitting to Getting Into His Own Entanglements While Married to Jada
Will Smith gave an in-depth interview with 'GQ' where he admitted that his wife Jada wasn't “the only one engaging in other sexual relationships.”Jose Martinez