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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Karrueche Tran attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "Michael" at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Deion Sanders visits Janine Rubenstein at SiriusXM on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Pop Culture

Karrueche Tran Says She Doesn't Own a Microwave Because She's Scared of 'Radiation'

The influencer said her boyfriend, Deion Sanders, has "complained" about her not using a microwave to cook.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Dsquared2 - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026
Music

JT Opens Up About Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert: 'I Just Love Him So Much'

The former City Girls member said that her and her partner of six years are "so similar in every way."

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
Ariana Grande, wearing a black strapless dress and choker, poses with a man in a suit at an event.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance

Sources say that the couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2016, are taking things slow.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
Mel B Marries Rory McPhee At St Paul's Cathedral In London
Pop Culture

Mel B Celebrates Anniversary With Rory McPhee: 'You Showed Me What True Love Is'

The former Spice Girl posted an Instagram tribute to her husband one year after their ceremony at The Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
Margaret Qualley(L) and Jack Antonoff attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Splitting After Three Years of Marriage

One source reportedly described the couple’s relationship as “rocky."

Alex Ocho10 days ago
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Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin at the Recording Academy Honors Black Music Collective event held at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Kirk Franklin’s Wife Says He Was ‘Defending’ Her From Man Saying They’re Going 'to Hell'

A man in Philadelphia condemned Franklin and his wife, Tammy, by saying that the couple is "going to go to hell."

Jaelani Turner-Williams15 days ago
Selena Gomez in a white feathered dress sits beside Benny Blanco in a black suit at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Recalls His Mom Suggesting He Marry Selena Gomez Before They Got Together

The producer opened up on his 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast about the moment he knew Gomez was the one, saying he told his mother, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'

Alex Ocho24 days ago
apper Latto attends Big Mama Pop-Up at Private Location on May 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 12: Rapper 21 Savage attends What Happened To The Streets (WHTTS) Art Exhibition & Reception Works By Slawn on December 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Latto Says That Everyone Thinks Her Daughter Looks Like Dad 21 Savage

The 'Big Mama' artist shared that her newborn daughter has her dimples and curly hair.

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
(L-R) Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.
Pop Culture

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Share Romantic Nine-Year Anniversary Posts

"It’s been 9 years since my life changed forever," Culkin lovingly shared.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago
Jennifer Lopez.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Jokes She Could Give TED Talk on 'Dysfunctional Relationships'

The singer and actor made the comment during a recent interview while promoting her latest film, 'Office Romance.'

Alex Ocho37 days ago
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Dua Lipa in a blue dress and Callum Turner in a suit, sitting at a table with red tablecloth and flowers.
Music

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Throw Lavish Italian Wedding With Guests Adele, Charli XCX, and More

The couple's wedding celebration brought A-list celebrities together in Palermo.

Alex Ocho40 days ago
Lena the Plug in a black outfit and Adam22 in a black jacket pose on a pink carpet with backdrop.
Pop Culture

Lena the Plug Denies Divorcing Adam22, Claims Court Filing Was Forged by Alleged Stalker

The adult content creator offered a lengthy explanation about her purported divorce from Adam22.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 29: Rapper Latto attends Big Mama Pop-Up at Private Location on May 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: 21 Savage attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Music

Latto Says She Could 'Only Be So Private' About 21 Savage Relationship

The 'Big Mama' rapper decided to reveal that she's dating 21 upon reaching "different milestones," like having her first child.

Jaelani Turner-Williams44 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Adam22 and Lena The Plug attend Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Lena the Plug Files for Divorce From Adam22

“All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car," Adam22 wrote on social media in response to the report.

Jose Martinez44 days ago
Split image. Stefon Diggs in a black suit on the left and Cardi B in a red outfit performing on stage on the right.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Gets Asked if He and Cardi B Are Still Together After Tense Coffee Shop Incident

The NFL star is finally weighing in after a video showed Cardi B visibly upset during a tense moment outside of a Maryland café.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
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Splt image. Left: Tom Holland in a beige sweater stands against a yellow backdrop. Right: Zendaya in a silver off-shoulder gown poses elegantly outside.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Says He ‘Couldn’t Imagine’ Navigating His Career Without Zendaya

In a recent interview with Amy Poehler, the 'Spider-Man' star explains how Zendaya is a "lifeline" through Hollywood's pressures.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Well Off Media/YouTube
Music

Karrueche Tran Jokes That Deion Sanders 'Slept on the Wrong Side of the Bed' at Flea Market

The couple went on a date at monthly flea market First Monday in Canton, Texas

Jaelani Turner-Williams47 days ago
Splt image. Left: Scooter Braun in glasses and a beige jacket. Right: Sydney Sweeney in a white dress with long blonde hair.
Pop Culture

Scooter Braun Takes Sydney Sweeney on a Late-Night Times Square Adventure

The couple hopped on rental bikes after 11 p.m. for an incognito night out in Midtown.

Alex Ocho47 days ago

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