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Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance
Sources say that the couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2016, are taking things slow.
Kathy Griffin Teases Romance With 22-Year-Old Man: ‘Have at It, Internet’
The 65-year-old comedian fueled romance rumors months after declaring a different relationship ‘insta official.’
Dylan Wolf Breaks Silence on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes a Cowboy Wants to Hunt Cougars and Rabbits'
From Goodnight Nashville’s VIP section to TMZ, the 'Calabasas Confidential' star explains the kiss, the age gap and where he stands with Bunnie and Jelly Roll now.
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Splitting After Three Years of Marriage
One source reportedly described the couple’s relationship as “rocky."
Benny Blanco Recalls His Mom Suggesting He Marry Selena Gomez Before They Got Together
The producer opened up on his 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast about the moment he knew Gomez was the one, saying he told his mother, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'
Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Wife Bunnie XO
According to reports, the pair's decision to part ways was mutual.
Jennifer Lopez Jokes She Could Give TED Talk on 'Dysfunctional Relationships'
The singer and actor made the comment during a recent interview while promoting her latest film, 'Office Romance.'
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Throw Lavish Italian Wedding With Guests Adele, Charli XCX, and More
The couple's wedding celebration brought A-list celebrities together in Palermo.
Stefon Diggs Gets Asked if He and Cardi B Are Still Together After Tense Coffee Shop Incident
The NFL star is finally weighing in after a video showed Cardi B visibly upset during a tense moment outside of a Maryland café.
Scooter Braun Takes Sydney Sweeney on a Late-Night Times Square Adventure
The couple hopped on rental bikes after 11 p.m. for an incognito night out in Midtown.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Tie the Knot in London Ceremony
The couple wed on May 31 at Old Marylebone Town Hall.
Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers Confirmed Dating by Source Close to Actress
The two young stars have been spotted together at multiple high-profile events since February.
Sydney Sweeney Goes All in on Scooter Braun With Romantic, Minute-Long Video Montage
The actress posted the clip on Instagram Stories Tuesday night, two weeks after they attended Stagecoach together.