Celebrity Couples

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Latest Stories

Ariana Grande, wearing a black strapless dress and choker, poses with a man in a suit at an event.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance

Sources say that the couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2016, are taking things slow.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
Kathy Griffin Reveals New 22-Year-Old Boyfriend: 'Have at It'
Pop Culture

Kathy Griffin Teases Romance With 22-Year-Old Man: ‘Have at It, Internet’

The 65-year-old comedian fueled romance rumors months after declaring a different relationship ‘insta official.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Dylan Wolf Spills on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes Cowboys Hunt Cougars'
Pop Culture

Dylan Wolf Breaks Silence on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes a Cowboy Wants to Hunt Cougars and Rabbits'

From Goodnight Nashville’s VIP section to TMZ, the 'Calabasas Confidential' star explains the kiss, the age gap and where he stands with Bunnie and Jelly Roll now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Margaret Qualley(L) and Jack Antonoff attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Splitting After Three Years of Marriage

One source reportedly described the couple’s relationship as “rocky."

Alex Ocho10 days ago
Selena Gomez in a white feathered dress sits beside Benny Blanco in a black suit at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Recalls His Mom Suggesting He Marry Selena Gomez Before They Got Together

The producer opened up on his 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast about the moment he knew Gomez was the one, saying he told his mother, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'

Alex Ocho24 days ago
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(L-R) Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll.
Music

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Wife Bunnie XO

According to reports, the pair's decision to part ways was mutual.

Will Lavin32 days ago
Jennifer Lopez.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Jokes She Could Give TED Talk on 'Dysfunctional Relationships'

The singer and actor made the comment during a recent interview while promoting her latest film, 'Office Romance.'

Alex Ocho37 days ago
Dua Lipa in a blue dress and Callum Turner in a suit, sitting at a table with red tablecloth and flowers.
Music

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Throw Lavish Italian Wedding With Guests Adele, Charli XCX, and More

The couple's wedding celebration brought A-list celebrities together in Palermo.

Alex Ocho40 days ago
Split image. Stefon Diggs in a black suit on the left and Cardi B in a red outfit performing on stage on the right.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Gets Asked if He and Cardi B Are Still Together After Tense Coffee Shop Incident

The NFL star is finally weighing in after a video showed Cardi B visibly upset during a tense moment outside of a Maryland café.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Splt image. Left: Scooter Braun in glasses and a beige jacket. Right: Sydney Sweeney in a white dress with long blonde hair.
Pop Culture

Scooter Braun Takes Sydney Sweeney on a Late-Night Times Square Adventure

The couple hopped on rental bikes after 11 p.m. for an incognito night out in Midtown.

Alex Ocho47 days ago
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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner
Pop Culture

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Tie the Knot in London Ceremony

The couple wed on May 31 at Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Trey Alston48 days ago
Chase Infiniti in a feathered outfit and Tyriq Withers in a suit pose together at an event with people seated in the background.
Pop Culture

Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers Confirmed Dating by Source Close to Actress

The two young stars have been spotted together at multiple high-profile events since February.

Mark Elibert63 days ago
Scooter Braun, in a green cap, and Sydney Sweeney, with long blonde hair and sunglasses, exit a building.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Goes All in on Scooter Braun With Romantic, Minute-Long Video Montage

The actress posted the clip on Instagram Stories Tuesday night, two weeks after they attended Stagecoach together.

Mark Elibert66 days ago

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