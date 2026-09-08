Shinnie Park

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Shinnie Park is a style writer whose work sits at the intersection of high fashion and streetwear. With a background in fashion communication from Central Saint Martins and experience at Dazed Korea and Net-a-Porter, she’s passionate about all things style, culture, and design. If you've seen something trending, chances are, she’s already on it.

Joined August 2024 | 167 posts
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Latest Stories

BTS—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—in stylish suits pose together against a dark background. This is a photo from their new album ARIRANG

BTS's 'ARIRANG' Review: A Comeback Album Full of Surprises

The K-pop supergroup BTS returns from their military service with a handful of surprises.

Shinnie Park181 days ago
Some of the most stylish movies of all time include Casino, Do the Right Thing, Belly, and The Devil Wears Prada. Newcomers to the list include 2025's Sinners and Marty Supreme.

The 20 Most Stylish Movies of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, we look back at the most stylish movies that have ever graced the silver screen.

Shinnie Park192 days ago
Abstract map design with white lines on a dark green background. The word "LAAMS" is prominently displayed in bold white letters.

How LAAMS Became New York's Most Vital Creative Hub

Five years after LAAMS opened during a global pandemic, the Lower East Side collective celebrates its first Nike collaboration and proves that streetwear's soul still lives on Orchard Street

Shinnie Park192 days ago
Kim Kardashian poses behind a "SKIMS" sign in a blue room, with clothing items displayed in front of her.

How Kim Kardashian Built SKIMS Into a $5 Billion Company

From its launch in 2019 to its most recent partnership with Nike, here is how the booming brand has redefined the shapewear industry.

Shinnie Park225 days ago
Ahead of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show, we take a look at his iconic looks, best outfits, and style evolution over the years.

Tracking Bad Bunny’s Evolution Into A Modern Style Icon

Ahead of his historic Super Bowl LX halftime show, here's a look at Bad Bunny’s style throughout his career.

Shinnie Park225 days ago
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Person in motocross gear with a hoodie and boots sits on a bench. A jersey hangs on the wall, and red boots are on the floor.

New Favorite Brands on Complex This Week

These are the streetwear brands that need to be on your radar.

Shinnie Park237 days ago
A person wearing a dark jacket with "LAAMS" embroidered on the back.

LAAMS, Channell 97, X-Girl: New Favorite Brands on Complex This Week

These are the streetwear brands that need to be on your radar.

Shinnie Park251 days ago
A person with long blonde hair, wearing pink, holds a pink tube labeled "Jelly" against a pink quilted background.

Saweetie Talks Her New NYX Campaign and Number One Beauty Tip

In her latest Jelly Job campaign with NYX Professional Makeup, Saweetie leans into confidence and makeup as an extension of self-expression.

Shinnie Park254 days ago
A person in a dark setting, wearing a leather jacket and jewelry, crouches by a car with boxes labeled "Jason Demaci."

Jason Demaci Details His Plans to Building America’s Next Great Luxury House

Following early support from stars like Yeat and J Balvin, Demaci’s latest release lands exclusively on Complex on January 2 in two limited colorways.

Shinnie Park259 days ago
A person in a camouflage jacket and dark pants stands in a worn, stone interior with a historical or rustic backdrop.

Streetwear Brands To Watch: Heaven Can Wait, Vintage Frames Company, Stile De Amor Galleria

These streetwear brands need to be on your radar.

Shinnie Park275 days ago
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Cartoon characters resembling WWE wrestlers in a group, styled as Baby Milo by A Bathing Ape, with logos of Fanatics, Complex, WWE, and Topps.

A Short History of Baby Milo, BAPE’s Beloved Mascot

A quarter-century later, Baby Milo is still a staple in BAPE’s universe. Here’s how he became a streetwear icon.

Shinnie Park279 days ago
A collage of four images labeled "Best of 2025," featuring Kehlani in a chair, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Karol G

The 50 Best Songs of 2025

From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.

Shinnie Park281 days ago
10 Most Hyped Items of 2025

The 10 Most Hyped Items of 2025

From limited collabs to items that sparked entire trends, these are the items that captured the streetwear community’s attention over the past 365 days.

Shinnie Park282 days ago
A collage featuring sneakers, Adidas shoes, a vinyl record, skateboards, a Nets jersey, jacket, pants, leopard hat, and a North Face coat.

The Complex Staff’s Ultimate Holiday Wish List

From collectible art to everyday staples, these are the gifts we’d be genuinely excited to receive.

Shinnie Park286 days ago
Colorful BAPE sneakers with anime graphics and a matching hoodie featuring vibrant designs and cartoon characters.

Mr.’s BAPE Collaboration Is a True Crossover of Japanese Subcultures

The legendary Japanese artist brings his anime-inspired visual world to BAPE’s iconic silhouettes, debuting during Art Basel Miami.

Shinnie Park287 days ago
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The Best Streetwear Brands 0f 2025

The Best Streetwear Brands of 2025

From veterans like Supreme to newcomers like Paly Hollywood, these are the best brands of 2025.

Shinnie Park288 days ago
A man in a baseball cap leans out of an ice cream truck window, holding a pair of white sneakers.

Inside MENACE, the LA Streetwear Brand Built From $500

With MENACE joining the Complex Holiday Pop-Up lineup, founder Steven Mena opens up about LA culture, representation, and the grind that shaped the brand.

Shinnie Park288 days ago
Text reading "Cyber Monday Deals on Complex Shop" with images of clothing and accessories between the words.

The Best 2025 Cyber Monday Deals on Complex

Shinnie Park291 days ago
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