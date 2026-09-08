Shinnie Park
Shinnie Park is a style writer whose work sits at the intersection of high fashion and streetwear. With a background in fashion communication from Central Saint Martins and experience at Dazed Korea and Net-a-Porter, she’s passionate about all things style, culture, and design. If you've seen something trending, chances are, she’s already on it.
Latest Stories
BTS's 'ARIRANG' Review: A Comeback Album Full of Surprises
The K-pop supergroup BTS returns from their military service with a handful of surprises.
The 20 Most Stylish Movies of All Time, Ranked
Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, we look back at the most stylish movies that have ever graced the silver screen.
How LAAMS Became New York's Most Vital Creative Hub
Five years after LAAMS opened during a global pandemic, the Lower East Side collective celebrates its first Nike collaboration and proves that streetwear's soul still lives on Orchard Street
How Kim Kardashian Built SKIMS Into a $5 Billion Company
From its launch in 2019 to its most recent partnership with Nike, here is how the booming brand has redefined the shapewear industry.
Tracking Bad Bunny’s Evolution Into A Modern Style Icon
Ahead of his historic Super Bowl LX halftime show, here's a look at Bad Bunny’s style throughout his career.
New Favorite Brands on Complex This Week
These are the streetwear brands that need to be on your radar.
LAAMS, Channell 97, X-Girl: New Favorite Brands on Complex This Week
These are the streetwear brands that need to be on your radar.
Saweetie Talks Her New NYX Campaign and Number One Beauty Tip
In her latest Jelly Job campaign with NYX Professional Makeup, Saweetie leans into confidence and makeup as an extension of self-expression.
Jason Demaci Details His Plans to Building America’s Next Great Luxury House
Following early support from stars like Yeat and J Balvin, Demaci’s latest release lands exclusively on Complex on January 2 in two limited colorways.
Streetwear Brands To Watch: Heaven Can Wait, Vintage Frames Company, Stile De Amor Galleria
These streetwear brands need to be on your radar.
A Short History of Baby Milo, BAPE’s Beloved Mascot
A quarter-century later, Baby Milo is still a staple in BAPE’s universe. Here’s how he became a streetwear icon.
The 50 Best Songs of 2025
From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.
The 10 Most Hyped Items of 2025
From limited collabs to items that sparked entire trends, these are the items that captured the streetwear community’s attention over the past 365 days.
The Complex Staff’s Ultimate Holiday Wish List
From collectible art to everyday staples, these are the gifts we’d be genuinely excited to receive.
Mr.’s BAPE Collaboration Is a True Crossover of Japanese Subcultures
The legendary Japanese artist brings his anime-inspired visual world to BAPE’s iconic silhouettes, debuting during Art Basel Miami.
The Best Streetwear Brands of 2025
From veterans like Supreme to newcomers like Paly Hollywood, these are the best brands of 2025.
Inside MENACE, the LA Streetwear Brand Built From $500
With MENACE joining the Complex Holiday Pop-Up lineup, founder Steven Mena opens up about LA culture, representation, and the grind that shaped the brand.