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Karrueche Tran Says She Doesn't Own a Microwave Because She's Scared of 'Radiation'

The influencer said her boyfriend, Deion Sanders, has "complained" about her not using a microwave to cook.

(L) Karrueche Tran attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "Michael" at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (R) Deion Sanders visits Janine Rubenstein at SiriusXM on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Images via Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Karrueche Tran has banned microwaves from her cooking routine—much to the dismay of her boyfriend, college football coach Deion Sanders.

The influencer and Ruechi Beauty founder appeared in a Sanders family vlog posted on Tuesday (July 14) that showed their vacation in St. Francis Island in South Australia.

After attending a local festival, Tran, 38, and Sanders, 58, returned to their vacation home, where the former Claws actress warmed up a bowl of rice on the stove.

“I’m just warming up the food, I’m not cooking anything,” Tran explained. “I don’t like using microwaves.”

Tran also confirmed that she doesn’t own a microwave, explaining that she either uses the stove or oven to heat up meals.

"[Sanders] has complained. It's not good for you, it's like the radiation and stuff. You shouldn't be using a microwave,” Tran said. “I’m one of those people.”

Sanders and Tran went public with their relationship last June when the latter supported the NFL Hall of Famer as he underwent neobladder reconstruction surgery. Tran has since embraced her role as a “stepmom” to Sanders’ five children after previously dating men including Chris Brown and Quavo.

The couple often travel together, and in a March vlog, where they were visiting St. Croix, Sanders complimented his girlfriend for being “sweet” and making sure he’s “straight.” Tran returned the praise, calling the former Dallas Cowboy “down to earth” and someone who values “peace.”

Sanders gave Tran the option to breakup with him following his cancer diagnosis, which she explained in a 2025 video.

"This man told me, 'You don’t have to stay. You don’t have to deal with it,'" she said.

The entertainer added that she’s “not the type of person” to leave when her partner has fallen on hard times.

"If I [had] dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out," Tran continued. "It was hard, it was difficult mentally. … But we made it work."

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