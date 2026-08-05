Claressa Shields Calls Out Interviewer Who Asked Boxer About Being Unfaithful to Husband

Claressa Shields blasted an Atlanta radio personality just days after being accused of having an affair with Papoose while he was married to Remy Ma.
While visiting Atlanta's Streetz 94.5 FM show The Streetz Morning Takeover last Thursday (July 30), co-host Mz Shyneka abruptly asked the professional boxer, “How much longer are you willing to be in a relationship with somebody's husband?”
Shields, who’s relationship with Papoose was outed by Remy Ma in late 2024, immediately defended herself by saying that her partner filed for divorce, which has not yet been finalized. After nine years of marriage, Papoose and Remy Ma publicly confirmed their separation in 2025. The estranged couple share a 7-year-old daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, while Remy also has a 25-year-old son, Jayson Scott, from a previous relationship.
“So, I'm not with somebody's husband and if you're going to call him her husband, make sure you call her his wife and also hold her accountable for what she's doing in her life,” the two-time Olympic gold medalist replied.
But as seen in a new Instagram reel, the athlete went on a tirade against Mz Shyneka by alleging that the radio host is cheating on her husband.
"Shyneka, your big face, sat up there and talked that shit to me. And then when I checked you respectfully, I checked you respectfully in your face. You shut all that shit up," Shields said in the clip below. "Now, after the fact, you got all this lip. and talking all this shit. Because you never got this much attention before in your life."
Shields went on to say that she came to the show to speak with co-host Yung Joc and that she "didn't even know" Mz Shyneka, who asked her a "distasteful" question.
As Baller Alert reports, Shields also alleged that Mz Shyneka’s past divorce was due to the radio personality cheating on her husband with a barber. “How the fuck you mad at me because I told you that my man is going through a divorce? So I, we, us do not consider him a married man. He’s a separated man going through a divorce,” the boxer explained.
Shields and Papoose have repeatedly defended their relationship in the media, and while on The Breakfast Club last December, the Brooklyn rapper denied ever having cheated on his estranged wife. Following their breakup, Remy dated battle rapper Eazy Da Block Captain, although she recently confirmed that she’s single.