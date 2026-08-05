Claressa Shields Calls Out Interviewer Who Asked Boxer About Being Unfaithful to Husband

Claressa Shields blasted an Atlanta radio personality just days after being accused of having an affair with Papoose while he was married to Remy Ma.

While visiting Atlanta's Streetz 94.5 FM show The Streetz Morning Takeover last Thursday (July 30), co-host Mz Shyneka abruptly asked the professional boxer, “How much longer are you willing to be in a relationship with somebody's husband?”

Shields, who’s relationship with Papoose was outed by Remy Ma in late 2024, immediately defended herself by saying that her partner filed for divorce, which has not yet been finalized. After nine years of marriage, Papoose and Remy Ma publicly confirmed their separation in 2025. The estranged couple share a 7-year-old daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, while Remy also has a 25-year-old son, Jayson Scott, from a previous relationship.

“So, I'm not with somebody's husband and if you're going to call him her husband, make sure you call her his wife and also hold her accountable for what she's doing in her life,” the two-time Olympic gold medalist replied.