Shawn Mendes Makes Relationship With Actress Bruna Marquezine Official on Her 31st Birthday

In a post shared to his Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 4), the pop singer posted the Brazilian actress to his main grid for the first time to celebrate her 31st birthday.

The birthday tribute featured photos and videos of the couple visiting Casa Amarela Providencia, a cultural center in Rio de Janeiro.

“Feliz aniversário my baby [wing and heart emojis],” Mendes, 27, wrote in the caption. “You are a light and a mãe in every room you walk into. Not to be tooooo sappy but you’ve truly changed my life and I am so so grateful for you. Eu te amo muito muito muitoo!!! We all do amor…”

According to People, rumors of the couple’s relationship began in 2025. They were spotted in November 2025 at Dua Lipa's concert in São Paulo, and they later spent the New Year together in the Brazilian state of Alagoas.

Marquezine was born and raised near Rio de Janeiro in Duque de Caxias, according to Elle. She started acting in commercials at age 5 and landed roles in Brazilian soap operas at age 6. In 2023, she made her Hollywood debut in the film Blue Beetle.